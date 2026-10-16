Iowa Football's Young QB Talent Beginning to Make Strides

Are the Iowa Hawkeyes turning into a program where quality quarterback play isn't something they luck into, but are beginning to develop? It's not a certainty yet, but the way things are trending under Tim Lester seems to point to Iowa leaving the world of quarterback uncertainty each year.

Jimmy Sullivan is taking the next step

While Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski are the unquestioned options for the offense, Jimmy Sullivan is trending towards being more than a third-string emergency quarterback. In fact, Iowa is getting Sullivan reps with the first-string offense, should he be called upon this year or next.

"Jimmy has gotten most of the ones today—at least the first ones today. And then it's a split between Fitz and Tradon, and so we kind of have an early on like, walk-through individual try to just keep our guys fresh, throwing routes on air," Lester said of the bye-week quarterback reps.

"Jimmy's had a couple of really good weeks in a row. Like, the games starting to slow down for him. Having Hank get hurt and having kind of thrust into reps last week was a tough week for him because all of a sudden it was real, you weren't going against the scout defense anymore.

"And so, we go into last week and all of a sudden he's seeing three safeties, and he's seeing a new defense, and it was great for him to go through all the ups and downs of—you have to be a two before you're a one, so he got all the two reps last week," said Lester.

Sullivan is working on more than the basics, which is a very good sign

For many young quarterbacks, the hardest part of the transition to college football is learning a new playbook, which is often much more advanced than what they were used to in high school. Jimmy Sullivan seems to be past that and is working on taking his game to the next level on the field.

"Now obviously, or we assume Hank's going to be back, so he's really going to be back with the threes. But he'll get a ton of reps this week, and he's really developing. He's got tons of talent. He can run, he can throw.

"He just has to get through the mental side of the timing of it; when he starts thinking too much, his feet slow down, that's never a good thing. And so, we're working on that with him," added Tim Lester.

Four-star recruit Tradon Bessiner is developing nicely

Iowa landed Tradon Bessinger, a talented four-star recruit out of high school, who gives Iowa fans serious hope about the future of the quarterback position. He and Ryan Fitzgerald are getting more and more confident in the scheme, furthering Iowa's quarterback depth.

"Tradon's coming along. I got to see him today for the first time in a couple weeks, so it's fun. He threw a couple of really good balls out there. Fitz does a great job of working the pocket and understanding the whole thing top to bottom.

"We brought Fitz to Washington with us, just in case. He can operate. He's a super smart football player and can get us in and out of plays and can always make sure we're in the right one. So, it'll be fun" said Lester of the younger quarterbacks.