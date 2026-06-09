Iowa Football Recruiting Lands Defensive Back Jonathan Harris

The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to spread their recruiting reach across the Midwest and into the backyards of other Big Ten teams.



On the heels of landing defensive lineman Bariyus Allen from Ohio, a commit with all of the phsyical traits you could ask for, defensive coordinator Phil Parker has done it again, this time dipping into Northwestern's recruiting territory.



Iowa has received a commitment from safety Jonathan Harris, a talent in the class of 2027 located in the Greater Chicago Area.

Jonathan Harris Recruiting Profile

Coming out of Brother Rice High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois, Jonathan Harris is a three-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 39 prospect in Illinois, the No. 109 safety, and the No. 1137 recruit in the class of 2027, per 247Sports' rankings.

At 6-foot-2, Harris brings some length to the Iowa secondary. Currently listed at just 170 pounds, he will need some time in Iowa's weight room to put on some size and develop his body to get ready for the Big Ten, which is one of the Hawkeyes' biggest program strengths.

Harris recently visited Iowa over the weekend, and his commitment comes soon after time in Iowa City on an official visit, spending time with the coaching staff.



Jonathan Harris committed to the Hawkeyes over other offers, including Missouri State, Sacramento State, Butler, and Western Illinois. Harris wrestles as well, being a two-time state qualifier, which checks a big box for Iowa as a multi-sport athlete.

Jonathan Harris' fit with the Iowa Hawkeyes

Jonathan Harris joins another Chicagoland secondary commit, Jake Thies, a three-star recruit out of Fenwick High School and Oak Park, Illinois, as the two defensive back commits in Iowa's 2027 recruiting class.

Harris has a background playing the true safety role in high school, where he can drop back, let things develop in front of him, and trust his eyes and instincts. His film shows special teams reps, which could be Harris' quickest way to get onto the field for Iowa.

The Iowa defensive back room is always a full one. Currently rostering 17 defensive backs, Iowa has just one senior in Deshaun Lee and a potential NFL draft pick in Zach Lutmer who could depart next year, creating a winding path to immediate playing time.

One thing working well for Harris is Iowa's development and the ability to let young defensive backs learn under seasoned veterans. The infrastructure is in place, and Jonathan Harris is walking into a situation that could see him blossom.