Iowa Fan Favorite Kaden Wetjen Drafted: What is Pittsburgh Getting?

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Iowa wide receiver/kick returner Kaden Wetjen in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.



They're getting one of the most fun players in college football, and one of Iowa's best players over the last few years.

What the Steelers Are Getting in Kaden Wetjen

With the No. 121 overall selection, the Hawkeyes now see Wetjen turning to his future as the newest member of the Steelers.



Wetjen is 24 and eventually walked on the team at the University of Iowa — quickly becoming a fan favorite.



He became a consensus All-American for the Hawkeyes while returning kicks and was recognized as a midseason first-team All-American by The Sporting News. In addition, Wetjen caught 20 passes in 2025 for 151 yards, running in 15 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Elite Kick Returner Kaden Wetjen

In 2025 for the Hawkeyes, Wetjen had 29.8 yards per kick return and a 26.8 yards per punt return.



Leading up to his selection — Wetjen ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and measured at 5'9" and 193 pounds.



This selection comes after Wetjen represents a hometown hero for Iowa natives; he is a Williamsburg, Iowa native and played for Iowa Western prior to walking on with the Hawkeyes after showcasing his versatile skillset.

Wetjen's Dominant 2025 Season

The Iowa Hawkeyes had a solid season overall in 2025, earning a No. 17 ranking in the final AP poll and concluding with a 9-4 overall record and 6-3 in the Big Ten. Wetjen had a whole lot to do with that.

Working as both a wide receiver and return man, he was the first player to score a rushing, receiving, punt return, and kickoff return touchdown as a Hawkeye, with both the rushing and receiving scores occurring this season.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa wideout Kaden Wetjen (WO44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Per Iowa's athletic department, Wetjen is now the 28th former Hawkeye currently on an NFL roster. Wetjen joins a number of his former college teammates, including Pittsburgh's final pick of the third round in offensive lineman Gennings Dunker in addition to 2025 third-round running back Kaleb Johnson, 2025 fifth-round defensive lineman Yahya Black and safety Sebastian Castro.

Following the selection Wetjen on April 25, Iowa teammate and pivotal offensive lineman Logan Jones was selected with the No. 57 pick in the second round of the 2026 Draft. Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski has also not yet been picked as of presstime.

Wetjen is expected to be immediately thrust into the Pittsburgh lineup in the upcoming season to be utilized as a dynamic weapon on special teams while potentially receiving some occasional touches on offense as well once he earns the opportunity.