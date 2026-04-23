Mark Gronowski NFL Draft Projection: Will the Former Iowa QB Be Picked?

Iowa Hawkeyes starting quarterback Mark Gronowski is the winningest quarterback in college football history, and he has the numbers to back it up.



But after an underwhelming redshirt senior season through the air - thanks to the Iowa offensive style - there's a chance that Gronowski goes undrafted this weekend.

Mark Gronowski's Journey to the 2026 NFL Draft Weekend

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) scrambles for yards against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Prior to joining Iowa in 2025, Gronowski spent his first four years of college at South Dakota State. He joined the Jackrabbits as a zero-star recruit out of Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, Ill., and totaled 2,863 passing yards, 1,219 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns in his final two seasons of high school.



Despite a lack of demand in recruiting, Gronowski committed to South Dakota State and was handed the reins in year one. Gronowski's collegiate career quickly took off, winning Phil Steele FCS Freshman of the Year, Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year, MVFC Newcomer of the Year, MVFC Freshman of the Year and making the All-MVFC First-Team.

Gronowski's career took an unfortunate turn in 2021 when he sustained an ACL and MCL tear in his left knee on the final drive of the FCS national championship game in his freshman season. He redshirted the following season.



He returned from his injury and posted his three best statistical seasons from 2022-24 before entering the transfer portal ahead of his redshirt senior season. He led South Dakota State to a 41-4 record and two FCS national title victories during that span.

South Dakota State Stats (2020-24):

Passing: 10,330 yards, 93 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 63.5% completion percentage

Rushing: 1,767, 37 touchdowns, 4.6 yards per carry

Record: 49-6

In his lone season at Iowa, Gronowski helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 9-4 record and was the RealiQuest Bowl MVP after defeating No. 14 Vanderbilt 34-27 on New Year's Eve.



Gronowski was also a NFF Hampshire Society inductee, the Roy Carver Most Valuable Player, Hayden Fry Award winner and Iowa's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner.

Iowa Stats (2025):

Passing: 1,741 yards, 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 63.4% completion percentage

Rushing: 545 yards, 16 touchdowns, 4.2 yards per carry

Record: 9-4

Gronowski Misses Out on NFL Combine Invite

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) holds the offensive MVP trophy after the game at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gronowski may not have received an invite to the NFL Combine, but he did participate in some pre-draft festivities.



He was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl in January and was the Offensive MVP as the starting quarterback for the West. Gronowski completed 7-of-10 pass attempts for 86 yards and rushed three times for 28 yards in the West's 21-17 win over the East.



Gronowski also participated in Iowa's Pro Day, where he measured in at 6-foot-2 1/8 and 226 pounds with 10 1/2-inch hands and 32 3/8-inch arms, according to The Athletic.

Drill Result 40-Yard Dash 4.71 Seconds 10-Yard Split 1.60 Seconds Vertical Jump 39" Broad Jump 9' 8" 20-Yard Shuttle 4.29 Seconds 3-Cone 7.0 Seconds

"Gronowski is a big, sturdy passer and forces teams to defend both his arm and legs," Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote.



"His intelligence, intangibles, and resume will speak to NFL teams — he set an NCAA record, across all levels, with 58 career wins as a starting quarterback."

Gronowski Projects as a Fringe NFL Draft Pick

Quarterback Mark Gronowski stands for a photo during Iowa Football’s media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having an NCAA-record 58 career wins with over 12,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards, 156 passing touchdowns, and the size of an NFL player, one would think Gronowski would be a surefire pick in this year's rookie draft.



However, He is projected to be maybe a seventh-round selection and could even go undrafted.



There's no doubt that Gronowski's underwhelming stats in 2025 played a role in his current draft stock. After totaling five-figure passing yard totals and over 100 touchdowns at the FBS level, Gronowski finished 105th in passing and had the 106th-most passing touchdowns in the FBS this past season.

There are concerns about Gronowski's awkward throwing motion, accuracy issues, speed, and ball security. Add in the fact that he will be 25-years-old by the start of the NFL season and has a serious knee injury as part of his history, and this projection seems more fitting.



Gronowksi has the accolades, toughness, leadership skills, intelligence, and frame to warrant a draft selection, but it will ultimately have come down to a team deciding that the pros outweigh the cons if he's to be drafted.