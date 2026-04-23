TJ Hall NFL Draft Profile: Iowa CB Scouting Report and Projection

Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Terrence Javaughn "TJ" Hall Jr. is a two-year starter looking to continue his football career in the NFL. After his time with the Hawkeyes, he will have that opportunity this weekend.



Where will he be picked after a rough workout at the NFL Combine hurt his overall stock with the analysts? Those things can be misleading - he's still a great pro prospect, and here's why.

TJ Hall Started Two Out of Four Years at Iowa

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall looks to the sideline during the Hawkeyes' final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hall, who grew up in Fresno, Calif., originally committed to Arizona out of high school, then flipped to Washington, then flipped again to Iowa on signing day after taking a visit to Iowa City.



The three-star prospect was a top 50 player in California and a top 40 cornerback in the country by 247Sports and On3.



Hall played immediately as a true freshman, appearing in 13 games in 2022 and making four tackles. Hall's sophomore season was derailed due to a foot injury, and he was ineligible to redshirt since he played in the first six games.

The 2024 season was a big bounce-back year for Hall, who won the Next Man In Award on defense after playing 12 games and starting in seven. He recorded his first-career interception in the 29-13 win over Maryland in November and his only career fumble recovery in the season opener against Illinois State.



Hall's Iowa career wrapped up in 2025 as a third-team All-Big Ten selection and the winner of the Hayden Fry Award and the Hustle Award on defense. He started in 11 games and held opposing receivers to 36.5 yards per game, according to Pro Football Focus.

Iowa Stats (2022-25):

Tackling: 75 tackles, 12 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery

Coverage (2025 only): 402 yards, 13.4 yards per reception, 36.5 yards per game, two touchdowns, nine pass breakups, one interception

Hall Struggled at the NFL Combine

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (DB 12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL Combine did not do much to help Hall's draft stock. Out of all the corners at the combine, Hall finished last in his 40-yard dash time, second to last in his 10-yard split time and was in the bottom half of vertical jump measurements.



Hall appeared to have performed well in the 3-cone and shuttle run, but only five corners participated in those workouts.



It also didn't help that Hall has just an average build at 6-foot 3/4 and 189 pounds, with 30-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands.

Hall's athleticism score ranked 30th among the corners at the combine, his production score ranked 29th and his overall score was 30th. His prospect grade by NFL.com is a 5.98, making him an "Average Backup Or Special-Teamer."

Drill Result (CB Ranking) 40-Yard Dash 4.59 Seconds (20th) 10-Yard Split 1.62 Seconds (19th) Vertical Jump 36" (19th) 3-Cone Drill 7.19 Seconds (4th) 20-Yard Shuttle 4.19 Seconds (2nd)

"Low-cut cornerback with fast feet, good balance, and a highly competitive spirit. Hall loves staying as tight to the route as possible and supports the run with ideal aggression," NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.



"Hall’s toughness against the run helps his cause as a likely Day 3 pick at nickelback."

Hall Projected to be a Late Pick on Saturday

Hall has quick feet, solid agility, is reliable in man coverage and is great against the run. However, he struggles to keep up with vertical routes, can be inconsistent in zone coverage and can be a sloppy tackler.



While there is a chance that Hall goes sooner, the consensus lists him as a sixth-rounder.