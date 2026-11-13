3 Bold Predictions for Iowa Football Against the Purdue Boilermakers

If I am going to be honest, I don't want this game to take something bold for the Iowa Hawkeyes to win. While last weekend's win over the Northwestern Wildcats wasn't necessarily the most exciting game ever, it was efficient and very effective at getting the job done. Let's do that again.

There's a way to do that with outstanding performances. For me, this game comes down to Iowa's defense, run game, and playing a bullying style of football over four quarters that sees complementary football being played at its finest to beat Purdue over four quarters.

Phil Parker holds Purdue under 12.2 points

The Iowa Hawkeyes are holding teams to 12.2 points per game, which is good enough to be ranked No. 4 in the country. Over the last three games, Iowa has given up just 23 points. The defense also has three shutouts this year.

Purdue's offense is No. 4 in the country, averaging just over 29 points per game, but this is a different type of test for the Boilermakers. I don't think Purdue is going to have much success running the ground ball, which is going to make this offense one-dimensional for most of the game.

When that happens, Iowa can get real aggressive real fast. Phil Parker sends pressure. The defensive backs hunt interceptions. Things can avalanche in a hurry. An unbalanced offense is a bad recipe against Iowa, and I think Purdue could be in for a long day.

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L.J. Phillips Jr. finds the end zone. Twice.

After a 128-yard performance against Northwestern, L.J. Phillips Jr. is getting the starting nod for Iowa this week in the backfield. Even with his strong performance last weekend, he has yet to find the end zone as a Hawkeye. That ends this week.

Purdue's run defense has been gashed at times this year. Iowa wants to run the ball and control the clock, turning this game into a slog. That, combined with Iowa's ability to run the ball well, sets up red zone opportunities, which Phillips cashes in on not once, but twice.

Iowa runs for 225 yards or more

To build upon the run game finding the end zone, I think Iowa is going to try to pound the rock for four quarters against Purdue. If Iowa can get even a seven-point lead, look for them to be content handing the ball off at least 40 times in this game.

Phillips is going to be the workhorse, but if Iowa gets the ground game lathered up, Xavier Williams, Braeden Jackson, and Nathan McNeil should all get a turn to pitch in with carries.