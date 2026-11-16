Iowa Football Bowl Projections: Hawkeyes on the Cusp of a CFP Appearance

While there are only two weekends left in the college football regular season for most teams, things are about as far away from being finalized as they were when this season started. That includes the Iowa Hawkeyes being on the cusp of a College Football Playoff trip.

As the Hawkeyes come down the stretch with games remaining against Illinois and Nebraska, this 8-2 Iowa team is very much in play for a magical run to the College Football Playoff if it can win out. I think that's enough, due to some likely chaos ahead of them, but the bowl projections aren't there yet.

Iowa Football Bowl Projections

Iowa beat Purdue 28-7 in a game that reminded everyone just how efficient the Hawkeyes are in the month of November. Their stock is rising. They are one of the top teams in the Big Ten. Yet, the Hawkeyes are not getting the love that some teams from other conferences currently are.

Sports Illustrated

I mean, really? What are we doing with this sort of projection? Iowa and Duke playing in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York? There are a handful of Big Ten teams more likely to go here instead of Iowa, which will be playing in a higher-tier bowl game.

College Football News

Iowa is seriously flirting with the CFP in College Football News' projections and may even be the first team out. Iowa and LSU are projected to meet up in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando as of this week.

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CBS Sports

The bowl projections from CBS Sports have been conservatively handling Iowa all season long, and that hasn't changed this week. CBS Sports is sending Iowa to the Music City Bowl to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a rematch from just a few years ago.

ESPN

One of ESPN's projections is being careful with Iowa, sending the Hawkeyes to Nashville to take on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, while the other retains the same teams but puts them in the Citrus Bowl.

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection

I have been pounding the table for a few weeks, and I won't stop now. If Iowa can get to 10-2, I firmly believe this team is going to the College Football Playoff. A two-loss Big Ten team belongs in the field, and I think Iowa will get some help from teams in front of them stumbling.

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection: No. 11 Iowa at No. 6 UCLA, College Football Playoff First Round

I think you could put UCLA or Indiana in this slot, but I am going to go with the Bruins. I think Iowa's path to the 12-team field is to grab the No. 11 seed as the final at-large team. The No. 6 seed could be determined in Indianapolis between UCLA and Indiana at the Big Ten Championship.