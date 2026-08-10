Iowa Football Position Battle: Who Will Be the Second Cornerback?

Doesn't Iowa just have a treasure trove of defensive backs they keep hidden away in the facility that they can suit up to go play solid and contribute a few interceptions?



It certainly feels that way as of late. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker, who doubles as Iowa's secondary coach, has turned the unit into a bunch of ballhawks who eventually produce in the NFL. Still, Iowa is seeking someone to step up as the second cornerback.

Iowa's Cornerback Battle Has One Starting Spot Up for Grabs

The Hawkeyes' secondary is becoming a clearer picture. Tyler Brown and Anthony Hawkins figure to man the safety positions, while Zach Lutmer moves around from corner to safety to linebacker while playing Iowa's CASH hybrid position.

One cornerback position is locked down by Deshaun Lee, a seasoned veteran in the program, but there will be schemes and groupings that require someone to slot in opposite him when Lutmer moves around.

Who are Iowa's options to slide into the second cornerback spot?

The first option, who, personally, feels like the most likely one to grab the position, is Jaylen Watson. The third-year player out of Detroit, Michigan, has the most game experience of the other options.

Watson is trusted by the coaching staff, with 23 appearances over his first two years with Iowa. Last year he recorded 20 tackles and a pass deflection. Based on Iowa's historical lean towards experience, my gut says Watson has the inside track.

Should Watson falter, Rashad Godfrey Jr. is going to be waiting in the wings for his chance. A Florida native, Godfrey earned time in 13 games in 2025 after no action in 2024. At 6-foot-0, he is a little bit longer than Jaylen Watson.

Could a sleeper on the depth chart force his way onto the field?

It's the Iowa Hawkeyes. They roll with experience and guys who have been in the program and know the scheme inside and out. That is where Alex Mota enters the picture.



The fourth-year Iowa native, Alex Mota, has been with Iowa longer than any of the other options. Despite the time with the program, he has played in just five games in his career. At 6-foot-195 pounds, he fits Iowa's cornerback mold and could be a name to keep an eye on.

One more name to keep tabs on is Jacob Wallace. Younger than the rest, Wallace found his way onto the field in three games as a freshman last year, getting his nose in on five tackles.



If I had to pick, Wallace is a year or two away from pushing for the job, but given a good training camp and some windows of opportunity, crazier things have happened.