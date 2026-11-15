Iowa Football Stock Report: Purdue Win Sees Hawkeyes CFP Hopes Climb

The Iowa Hawkeyes just won a game 28-7 over a Big Ten opponent, and the whole thing sort of felt mundane in a way. The more I think about it, maybe that's the whole point of what Kirk Ferentz is doing with this team. Maybe Iowa is just a really good team handling business cleanly.

It doesn't have to be some monster number on the scoreboard or a crazy amount of turnovers forced by the defense. There's something to be said about simply being better than your opponent for four quarters by just playing better football than them. That's what Iowa did against Purdue.

Stock Up: Iowa's ground game

Why throw the ball when you can do what Iowa did on the ground against Purdue? Rumbling for 246 yards on 44 carries is exactly how Iowa wants to play football. This keeps the clock running, keeps their own defense resting on the sideline, and demoralizes teams. This was outstanding from Iowa.

Stock Down: Special teams dip

This was out of the ordinary for the Iowa Hawkeyes in a game that otherwise saw them dominate on offense and defense. Three missed kicks really stand out for Iowa. This was strange and something Iowa has to figure out. The Hawkeyes are bound to have a close game down the stretch.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Stock Up: Spreading the passing game love

Hank Brown didn't have to sling the ball all over Kinnick Stadium in this game, but when he did throw it, he was spreading the love. Iowa saw seven players reel in a catch in this game, which really shows the ability of Tim Lester and Hank Brown to hurt defenses in multiple ways.

Tony Diaz led the way with five catches, while Braeden Jackson and DJ Vonnahme each had four receptions, and Reece Vander Zee got involved with three catches. Iowa has shown the ability to be dynamic in the passing game, and the weaponry can come from multiple avenues.

Stock Up: Iowa's CFP hopes

Iowa is 8-2 and two wins away from being a serious issue for some team in the College Football Playoff. If Iowa wins out, I think it's enough to make the field at 10-2. The help the Hawkeyes got this weekend was welcomed, too.

Some teams ahead of Iowa fell this weekend, which should see Iowa climb in the CFP rankings once again. Colorado upset No. 14 Houston, while Florida knocked off No. 11 Kentucky. That's at least two spots. How high can Iowa climb?