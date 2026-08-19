Unsung Heroes: Iowa Football's Success Is Built By Three People Behind the Scenes

Players win games on the field, and they do that with the help of coaches setting them up for success.



What about before that, though? Someone has to get the players there. Someone has to get them ready. Someone has to keep them engaged.

It's not thought about often, but it's arguably more important than game day. Without a few unsung heroes behind the scenes, the Iowa Hawkeyes aren't who they are.



There are three figures within Iowa's program who matter the most for success, and they aren't always players.

Seth Wallace, Assistant Head Coach

Of course, Kirk Ferentz matters. Don't be silly and dismiss that, but the work Seth Wallace does behind the scenes often goes unnoticed.



As Kirk's right-hand man, Wallace is a younger presence to communicate with the players in a unique and different, but still very effective, way.

Why is Seth Wallace so important? Kirk Ferentz won't be at Iowa forever. Turning 71 before this season, the time for change is coming when he decides to hang it up.



Seth Wallace enters the picture here. He is my personal favorite and prediction for Iowa's next head coach after spending time under Ferentz's wing. He is laying a foundation within the program, and he is setting the Hawkeyes up for future success.

Tyler Barnes, Chief of Staff/General Manager

Tyler Barnes is irreplaceable for the Iowa Hawkeyes in today's world of NIL and the transfer portal. He just gets it. He knows how college football works, and it is a huge asset for Iowa.



Barnes is among the best in this role across all of college football, and it helps Iowa keep up with the current trends. His work and success are evident in Iowa's hits in the transfer portal.

The general manager role demands an understanding of roster construction, navigation of the touchy NIL and financial side of things, and an in-depth knowledge of on-field success.



Tyler Barnes checks all of those boxes, which is helping Iowa stay on the right side of college football trends.

Raimond Braithwaite, Director of Football Sports Performance

Everyone talks about Iowa's ability to develop players and turn them into stars. Like it or not, that doesn't happen without getting bigger, faster, and stronger in the weight room. Iowa does it as well as anyone in college football.



That's largely in part to Raimond Braithwaite. Since taking over in 2021, it's evident the Hawkeyes have emphasized strength and physicality. That culture is built in the weight room.



The weight room and work with Braithwaite also helps Iowa avoid the soft tissue injuries, which has been a very welcome sight. Iowa might lose games, but they won't get bullied or pushed around.