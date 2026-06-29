Tight End U: Iowa Football's Top 10 of the Kirk Ferentz Era

Don't fall for the trick of other schools claiming to be Tight End U. It's an act. It's a game. That title belongs to the Iowa Hawkeyes, and only to them.



Since Kirk Ferentz took over as Iowa's head coach in 1999, the Hawkeyes have shipped 14 tight ends to the NFL. In the college football world where tight ends are less and less common with spread offenses ruling the day, that is a big number.

No Program Produces Tight Ends Quite Like Iowa

The group can be divided into two eras, though. Iowa had a string of tight ends from 2003 to 2009 make their marks. The recent generation, starting in 2017, has had its string of tight ends dominating the game as well.



While all have a place in Iowa history, 10 stand above the rest from their time at Iowa, which is what these rankings are based upon, rather than what happened in the NFL.

10. Luke Lachey

Aug 31, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Luke Lachey (85) looks for yards after catch against the Illinois State Redbirds during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Plagued by some injuries, Luke Lachey still put together a productive Iowa career amid questionable quarterback play during his time with the Hawkeyes.



Staying for five years, he put up a very respectable line of 74 catches for 893 yards and four touchdowns. Lachey was well-liked during his time with the Hawkeyes, being named a team captain in 2024.

9. Brandon Myers

January 1, 2008; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa tight end Brandon Myers (83) runs past South Carolina linebacker Eric Norwood (40) and Dion LeCorn (18) during the first half of the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Blossoming during the early years of the Ferentz era, Brandon Myers flashed during his final two seasons at Iowa. He had a nose for the end zone in Iowa's offense.



He posted 441 yards in his senior season, a career-high, to end his career with 56 receptions for 665 yards and nine touchdowns.

8. C.J. Fiedorowicz

November 23, 2012; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeye tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (45) runs after the catch against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

A three-year starter for Iowa, C.J. Fiedorowicz was a big contributor for the Hawkeyes during his time in Iowa City.



The Illinois native was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2013. He finished his Iowa career reeling in 91 receptions for 899 yards and 10 touchdowns, with 51 games played.

7. Tony Moeaki

Oct 31, 2009; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Tony Moeaki (81) runs away from Indiana Hoosiers Collin Taylor (37) after a catch during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa beat Indiana 42-24. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

A five-year player for Iowa, Moeaki left his mark on the program and the Hawkeyes' tight end position. He was an instant contributor who blossomed in his final season.



Tony Moeaki ended his Iowa career with 76 receptions for 953 yards and 11 touchdowns before enjoying a strong NFL career.

6. Scott Chandler

Iowa tight ends Scott Chandler, Brandon Myers, Tony Moeaki, and Ryan Majerus reach for the ball for a photo at Iowa football media day on Aug. 7, 2004. Title Iowa Football Media Day | Hannah van Zutphen-Kann/Iowa City Press-Citizen

Scott Chandler is really where we begin to see some of the statistics for the Iowa tight end production pick up.



In just three years with Iowa, he reeled in 117 catches, 1,467 yards, and 10 touchdowns, to go along with a 2006 Second-Team All-Big Ten nod.

5. George Kittle

Nov 27, 2015; Lincoln, NE, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle (46) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Quite possibly the most famous, and definitely the best NFL career, George Kittle started the modern era of Iowa tight end success with the way he exploded onto the scene at Iowa.



Kittle didn't have the stat production others may have had, with 48 career receptions for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he has a case for the most important tight end legacy at Iowa.

4. Dallas Clark

Dallas Clark talks with players during a spring NCAA football practice, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the University of Iowa Indoor Practice Facility in Iowa City, Iowa. 230330 Iowa Spring Fb 087 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas Clark, arguably the start of the tight end run at Iowa, got things going in the early 200s, just as Kirk Ferentz was building Iowa into something special.



Clark posted 77 catches, 1,251 yards, and eight touchdowns in just 24 games as a tight end for Iowa, showcasing his talent in just a limited amount of time; the only reason he is not higher on this list.

3. T.J. Hockenson

Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

What T.J. Hockenson did in just two years, while competing for targets with another Iowa tight end coming up on this list, is impressive, to understate it.



Hockenson posted just 70 receptions, but for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns. He showcased modern-day tight end athleticism for Iowa in his final season, 2008.

2. Noah Fant

Sep 22, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

I am not sure Iowa has seen a more athletic tight end come through the program than Noah Fant. A freak athlete, Fant is high on this list for his production at Iowa, which still stands out among the rest.



Fant ended his time at Iowa with 78 receptions for 1,082 yards and a monstrous 19 touchdowns, 11 of which came during the 2017 season. He captivated Iowa fans and demanded defensive attention no matter where he was lined up.

1. Sam LaPorta

Iowa junior tight end Sam LaPorta celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Kent State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. 20210918 Iowavskentstate | Bryon Houlgrave/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It's hard to argue there was a tight end being more productive as the focal point of the Iowa offense than Sam LaPorta. During a time when Iowa lacked playmakers, LaPorta was the go-to guy and delivered.



In four seasons, he posted an Iowa all-time high in receptions with 153 yards for 1,786 yards and five touchdowns. He had minimal help in the passing game, making this all the more impressive.