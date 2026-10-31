Iowa Football vs. Wisconsin Forecast: Weather Avoiding Halloween Horrors

Maybe it's just me, but the itch to see some cold-weather Big Ten football is growing week by week. We are on the very last day of November, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are playing the Wisconsin Badgers for the Battle of the Heartland trophy in some balmy fall temperatures.

That's not a bad thing. It sets up an incredible day for tailgating and watching this game from Kinnick Stadium, but it leaves something to be desired for this old-school Big Ten rivalry. At least it appears that the weather won't impact this game too much, which puts the onus on the play on the field.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Forecast

There is some chance of rain early in the day that could put a damper on some tailgating situations, but as far as what we are looking at for kickoff and during the game, this forecast is really, really solid for Halloween, when cold, rain, and wind are always in play.

Temperatures: High of 64 degrees, RealFeel of 67 degrees at kickoff, low of 52 degrees



Chance of Precipitation: 84% chance of precipitation with a couple of early showers and cloudy in the morning, with sunshine in the afternoon



Wind: 4mph to the Northwest, with gusts up to 10mph to the Northwest



Humidity: High of 92%, 81% at kickoff

Who does this forecast favor?

If the rain is early in the morning, it is going to be a non-factor for this game. Kinnick Stadium is turf, which will drain pretty quickly and not create any mud or chewed-up grass. The wind is also not coming into play, which could be important if this game comes down to punts and field goals.

The humidity does get up there a little bit, which could be something that comes into play. It's high for late October, and it could force these defenses to start rotating guys if the offenses get into a rhythm for long, sustained drives.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

If Iowa can make Wisconsin play good special teams, I like Iowa's chances in this weather. Iowa can drop punts deep in the opponent's territory, and Caden Buhr has been pretty strong this year in the kicking game for the Hawkeyes.

I just don't see the passing game getting going too much, though. Even with this good weather, these defenses are stout and fast. They swarm the ball, close passing lanes in a hurry, and, even on a non-windy day, make life hard on the quarterback.