Iowa Gennings Dunker’s 2026 NFL Draft Profile, Projection, Hawkeye Career

Gennings Dunker was a key cog in the Iowa Hawkeyes' Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line in 2025. The redshirt senior was a reliable right tackle in his third season as a starter and often drew comparisons to folk hero Paul Bunyan for his impressive strength and red-haired mullet.



Barring any sudden surprises, Dunker will hear his name called during the NFL Draft at some point between April 23-25. But how soon can Iowa fans expect his name to be called, and what does he bring to the league?

Dunker's Production at Iowa

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Dunker is an Iowa boy through and through. According to The Athletic, he was born in Norwalk, Iowa, near Des Moines, and moved to Lena, Ill. at 8-years old, but still rooted for the Hawkeyes. Dunker grew up hunting and working on farms where he bailed hay, fed calves and mowed grass.



In 2022 and 2023, while with the Hawkeyes, Dunker earned consecutive Solon Beef Days hay bale toss titles. He even set a new record by launching a 60-pound hay bale over a bar set at 14 feet 6 inches tall.



Dunker committed to Iowa the summer before his junior year of high school after attending an Iowa football camp, where he was offered and accepted his scholarship on the spot. He was a three-star recruit and a top 40 player from Illinois.

Dunker redshirted his freshman year while recovering from a foot injury he suffered in his senior year. Dunker made the Dean's list both semesters while away from the team.



In 2022, Dunker made his first career start at right guard in the Music City Bowl win over Kentucky, appeared in 11 total games, made the Dean's list both semesters, again, and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.

The bulk of Dunker's achievements came in 2023 and beyond. He made 37 starts over the next three seasons and earned one first-team All-Big Ten honor, four second-team honors, three third-team honors and one honorable mention.



Dunker allowed just nine sacks in the last three seasons and was penalized seven times, according to Pro Football Focus.

NFL Combine Results

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (OL20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dunker had a solid performance at the NFL Combine. He measured in at 6-foot-5, 319 pounds with 33.5-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Dunker's athletism score was the sixth-best among the guards at the combine, his production score ranked 19th and his total score ranked seventh.

Drill Result (OL Ranking) 40-Yard Dash 5.18 seconds (29th) 10-Yard Spit 1.83 seconds (31st) Vertical Jump 32.5" (T-6th) Broad Jump 9'0" (T-21st) 20-Yard Shuttle 4.63 seconds (3rd)

Dunker's prospect grade came out to a 6.23, which categorized him as "Will Eventually Be Average Starter." His NFL Comparison is Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick, according to NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.



"Dunker is a three-year starter with a pro-ready frame but limited athleticism that is likely to push him inside to guard," Zierlein wrote.



"The move inside should accentuate his play strength and allow him to get on top of opponents more quickly, but sub-package rushers and gaming fronts could be an ongoing challenge."

Expected Draft Selection

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Xavier Williams (26) celebrates a touchdown with teammate offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

Dunker appears to be a favorite to be selected as a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft. In March, ESPN's Field Yates projected Dunker to be the first Hawkeye off the board at 54th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dunker has plenty of positive traits, such as his size and frame, powerful run blocking, strong hands, raw strength and intelligence. However, some factors like footwork issues, slow reaction time and injury history seem to limit him from being projected as a first-rounder.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pa. from April 23-25. The annual event will be broadcast in its entirety on ESPN and the NFL Network.