Iowa QB Mark Gronowski Turning Focus Toward 2026 NFL Draft

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski may be the winningest quarterback in NCAA history, but that doesn't guarantee a spot in the NFL. Gronowski had a stellar year in Iowa, culminating in a ReliaQuest Bowl victory, but no invite to the NFL Combine.

“It just kind of just adds another chip on the shoulder,” Gronowski said of not receiving a combine invite, per Madison Hricik of The Gazette. “Especially once they get to the NFL, get on a roster, and I think it’s gonna add an extra chip on there.”



In spite of missing an invite, Gronowski is still preparing for the NFL Draft, which takes place in just a few weeks in Pittsburgh.

He spent just one season in Iowa after playing his first four years of eligibility at South Dakota State. He made a massive impression, though, finishing the season with 1,741 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and going 166 for 262 for a 63.4% completion percentage.



He had the opportunity to keep up the good work during Iowa's pro day, completing 52 of 53 passes according to a post on his Instagram account.

Iowa's Mark Gronowski Prepares for NFL Draft

Despite these numbers, Gronowski will likely fall to the final day in the draft, coming in as a backup to an established QB and potentially groomed as a replacement.

NBC Sports mocked Gronowski to the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round, with pick 197, pointing out his connection to Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion, who coached Gronowski in the East-West Shrine Bowl.



Gronowski spent the offseason with the knowledge he'd likely be a Day Three selection during the draft and made a point to show off his best play during the bowl. That work paid off, and Gronowski was named the East-West Shrine Bowl offensive MVP.

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) holds the offensive MVP trophy after the game at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Position Battle Brewing to Replace Mark Gronowski at Iowa

Iowa will certainly miss Gronowski's presence on the field. Jeremy Hecklinski has been predicted to take over the role of starting quarterback, but a battle might be brewing between Hecklinski, a sophomore, and junior Hank Brown.

While both players served as Gronowski's backups, their varying play styles and experience provide two routes for head coach Kirk Ferentz to explore in the offseason. For his part, Gronowski offered both players glowing endorsements and said he looks forward to seeing where his replacement is able to take the team.

Ferentz and offensive coordinator Tim Lester have their work cut out for them before the 2026 season begins. In addition to losing Gronowski, they'll also be without key pieces of the Joe Moore award-winning offensive line, including center Logan Jones, to the NFL draft.