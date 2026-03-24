Iowa OL Projected Day 2 Pick in Recent Mock Draft

The Iowa Hawkeyes produced a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line in 2025 and will soon see several starters move on to the NFL.

Of those starters to leave Iowa, none is more recognizable, at least visually, than right tackle Gennings Dunker. Not only is he 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, but he also sports an eye-catching red-haired mullet.

Dunker will soon be moving on from Iowa City in search of his new home in the NFL. ESPN's Field Yates thinks that Dunker will find his way to Philadelphia as the 54th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

"The Eagles can clearly line up with five starting offensive linemen right now and be in good shape, but few teams approach the draft with a longer lens than Philly under general manager Howie Roseman," Yates wrote. "Dunker has college experience at right tackle (predominantly) and both guard spots; he surrendered zero sacks in 2025. There is not a team in the NFL with adequate offensive line depth, so adding to this room is important."

Dunker Projected Day 2 Selection

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (OL20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dunker is coming off a strong 2025 where he allowed just 10 pressures and two sacks at tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. It was perhaps his best season yet.

At the combine, Dunker was able to showcase his athleticism with a 4.63-second 20-yard shuttle time and a 32.5-inch vertical jump. His shuttle time ranked third among all offensive linemen and his vertical was tied for sixth.

NFL.com listed Dunker as a guard instead of a tackle, but Dunker said at the Panini Senior Bowl in January that he isn't tied to playing tackle at the next level.

"Yeah I mean, I'd be down to play any position, whatever they need, whatever positions are lackingDunker said. "I think I can play guard and tackle, I've been repping both during the Senior Bowl."

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) warms up before a football game against the Indiana Hoosiers Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dunker received a grade of 75 by Next Gen Stats at the combine. According to NFL.com, that grade translates to Dunker likely becoming an average starter eventually.

"Dunker is a three-year starter with a pro-ready frame but limited athleticism that is likely to push him inside to guard," NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "He plays with average pad level, heavy hands and enough upper-body power to displace defenders if he plays with more consistent hand placement."

"His lateral quickness is average and his movements in space are mechanical, leading to difficulty making needed adjustments. The move inside should accentuate his play strength and allow him to get on top of opponents more quickly, but sub-package rushers and gaming fronts could be an ongoing challenge."

The Eagles could be a positive destination for Dunker, and one where he could surpass his expected potential. Philadelphia has had multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro offensive linemen the past few seasons and relied on the group heavily for the 2023 and 2025 Super Bowl appearances.

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