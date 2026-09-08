Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band Member Taken Off Life Support After Collapsing

It has been announced that a member of the Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band has been taken off life support following a sudden collapse during the Iowa Hawkeyes' Week 1 game against Northern Illinois.



Derek Phillips suffered cardiac arrest on Saturday just before halftime. Phillips was a third-year student and an Iowa native.

The tragic happenings led to Phillips being taken to the University of Iowa Hospital, where all efforts were made, but he succumbed to severe brain damage.



"Despite the extraordinary efforts of the ICU team at the University of Iowa Hospital, the damage to his brain was too severe, and we have made the heartbreaking decision to remove life support," his family posted via Instagram.

The temperatures on Saturday reached the mid-90s at Kinnick Stadium, which led to the decision to cancel the marching band's halftime performance.



The University of Iowa released a statement offering its sincerest condolences to Derek Phillips' family, along with the support plan that is in place.

"The entire Hawkeye Marching Band family is thinking of Derek Phillips and his loved ones. We are grateful to his parents for providing regular updates to the students who love Derek. This is heartbreaking for everyone who cares for him. The university is in close contact and is offering support. Both the HMB and School of Music have counselors on-site for students this week. HMB director Eric Bush has shared resources with the band community and is encouraging anyone who needs support to seek assistance," said the University of Iowa.