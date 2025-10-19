Iowa Stays Alive in B1G With Crucial Win
In seismic national news last week, the Penn State Nittany Lions - both a long-time national and conference power - parted ways with head coach James Franklin after his 11-year tenure at the position before the program was set to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.
Whle Franklin consistently struggled to win big games, his time with the Nittany Lions was defined by yearly top-rankings and, in the B1G specifically, a given spot at the absolute top of conference competition. It was only after losing three straight games to draw the team's overall record to 3-3 this season that the program drew the line, and thus, the entire conference was shaken to its core.
Enter an Iowa Hawkeyes team on the cusp of competing in the higher ranks of the B1G, and for black and gold fans, you've got an exciting opportunity unlike any other at home with the Nittany Lions coming to town in the first match after their coaching change.
Going in, an Iowa win would set apart a football team fighting to pierce the top five of the B1G; a loss, on the other hand, looked to close the door and force the team to take position from the outside looking in once more. Favored prior to the duel, the Hawkeyes appeared to be in prime position to take advantage of a down-and-out Penn State team.
And, despite an unexpectedly nail-biting battle, the Hawkeyes prevailed in the most important game of their season thus far.
In a victory that improved the Hawkeyes to 5-2 on the season and, perhaps more importantly, 3-1 in the conference, Iowa outlasted Penn State 25-24 in an uncharacteristic offensively-focused bout. Though, on paper, you could hardly tell.
The Hawkeyes' senior quarterback Mark Gronowski was coming off an injury that held him out of practice just two weeks prior. Through the air, he only attempted 16 passes, completing 10 for 68 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Despite those grueling numbers passing the ball, it was Gronowski's work on the ground that put the Hawkeyes over the top.
Going for a heaping 130 yards on only nine carries - notching two touchdowns as a result - the Hawkeyes' signal caller buried a fiery Nittany Lions team in a win that kept Iowa alive in the B1G, for the time being.
Gronowski and the Hawkeyes schedule won't get any easier (No. 8 Oregon is coming to town in just two weeks) but for a team constantly behind the B1G needle, securing a must-win game in the conference is worth celebrating for at least one week.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are now tied for fourth place with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the B1G, and the lone benefactor of that position will be decided next weekend in yet another game in Iowa City.
