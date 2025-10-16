Iowa Leads B1G in Key Category
The Iowa Hawkeyes have done everything in their power to protect quarterback Mark Gronowski this season. Despite the fifth-year senior getting injured against No. 11 Indiana, he returned to the field last week as Iowa ran through Wisconsin, 37-0.
Knowing Penn State is their next opponent, it's crucial for Iowa to keep Gronowski as close to 100% as possible. While this Nittany Lions game is one they had little to no chance of winning three weeks ago, they now enter Kinnick Stadium as favorites.
One of the main reasons for that is due to the Hawkeyes offensive line. Time and time again, Iowa has won the battle in the trenches. Looking at the Big Ten, Iowa leads the conference with just 19 pressures allowed. Keep in mind, that number is through six games, not just the Hawkeyes three B1G matchups.
Iowa sits at 2-1 in B1G play after falling to Indiana, 20-15. They've beaten Rutgers (38-28) and Wisconsin as the Nittany Lions would boost Iowa to 5-2 overall, one game shy of being bowl eligible. They should have no reason to worry, especially with how well the men up front have been playing.
Even though they have to play three ranked opponents in their final six games, Iowa remains unphased. Their 19 pressures sits at the top as they're the only team to have allowed fewer than 20. Four teams are in the 20s: Ohio State (23), Oregon (27), Indiana (29), and Northwestern (29).
As for Iowa's opponent on October 18, Penn State is tied for seventh with 33 pressures allowed. USC joins them with that number, a team Iowa will be playing on November 15.
Looking ahead, Minnesota, their opponent on October 25, is near the bottom with 50 pressures allowed. Iowa's defense has recorded 12 sacks this season. Senior defensive lineman Max Llewellyn leads the way with five as he's just half a sack away from tying his career high.
Michigan State, who will play Iowa on November 22, is also close to the bottom with 50 pressures. Washington is also tied with Minnesota and MSU as Rutgers (52), Wisconsin (52), UCLA (67), and Purdue (69) make up for the bottom four teams.
In total, Gronowski has been sacked nine times this season. It's not like he's never getting hit, but one third of those game in their September 6 game against No. 16 Iowa State. In Iowa's last two games, Gronowski has only been sacked once.
