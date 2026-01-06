Iowa Among Top Contenders For 2027 Four-Star OL

The Iowa Hawkeyes are fighting recruitment battles on multiple fronts in January. Kirk Ferentz and Co. have fired all cylinders, trying to bolster both the 2026 and the 2027 classes. After securing four portal commitments, the program has its sights set on a talented 2027 prospect.

Four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller from Anna High School in Anna, Texas, announced his top 11 finalists on January 6, 2026. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound interior offensive lineman posted a graphic on social media featuring his finalists: Florida State, Texas Tech, Iowa, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, SMU, Louisiana Tech, Clemson, Wisconsin, Texas and Arkansas.

“I’m grateful and blessed for all of the opportunities. I’m looking forward the next handful of months and making a final decision. @CoachHand @CoachBarnett_OL @OU_CoachB @CoachTuitele @RyanClanton @GarinJustice @ClayMcGuireTTU @CoachMateos @CoachMattLuke @KJJFlood @CoachTrautFB @FiveStrongOLine,” Miller wrote.

The Anna Coyotes standout holds offers from over 30 programs and is ranked as the nation's No. 8 interior offensive lineman and the No. 24 overall prospect in Texas according to 247Sports.

As a freshman at Anna High School, Miller helped the Coyotes win a state championship. The young lineman played multiple offensive line positions, center, left tackle, right guard, and left guard, during the 2025 season.

Miller showcased his versatility by playing both center and left tackle, as Anna advanced to the state playoffs in his sophomore season.

In interviews following his sophomore season, Miller emphasized winning and competing at the highest level as his primary motivators in the recruiting process.

"One of the biggest keys for me is to win," Miller said. "I want to be a team that wins. That's the biggest thing for me."

What Miller Brings to Iowa?

​At 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, Miller possesses an ideal frame for an interior offensive lineman capable of competing in Power Four football. His combination of size, athleticism, and technique makes him one of the most sought-after offensive line prospects in the 2027 class.

Miller is the type of elite offensive line talent that offensive coordinator Tim Lester has prioritized in the 2026 recruiting class. The Hawkeyes signed multiple offensive linemen during the early signing period, including Carson Nielsen, Gene Riordan, and Hudson Parliament.

Iowa has secured commitments from linebacker Gavin Stecker (4-star, Bettendorf High School), linebacker Jaxx DeJean (6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end from OABCIG High School), and in-state linebacker Braylon Bingham.

Beyond Peyton Miller, Iowa is actively pursuing elite offensive line prospects, including Oklahoma's Blake Betton, a top Minnesota linebacker prospect ranked No. 2 overall in the state.

