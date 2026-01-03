Holy Cross Transfer DT Set to Visit Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes are making leaps in the recruitment process after losing key defensive contributors to the transfer portal. Kirk Ferentz and Co. are set to host another talented defensive tackles alongside defensive back Anthony Hawkins this weekend.

Holy Cross defensive tackle Brice Stevenson is making his way to Iowa City this weekend for an official visit with the Hawkeyes. The 6'1", 295-pound interior lineman entered the transfer portal following the completion of Holy Cross's 2025 season and is carrying three years of combined eligibility, a graduate year and two years of remaining eligibility as a redshirt junior.

Brice Stevenson is set to visit Iowa on Jan. 3, sources tell @chris_hummer and @mzenitz. https://t.co/3E3fRj4f0m — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 3, 2026

Stevenson's recruitment comes at a critical moment for Iowa, which must rebuild its defensive line after losing five starters to graduation and the NFL Draft, including elite edge rusher Max Llewellyn, tackle Ethan Hurkett (49 tackles, 6 TFLs), and three more contributors.

Stevenson is an experienced, proven talent at the FCS level with 31 career starts and over 1,300 snaps accumulated during three years as a primary contributor to the Crusaders' defense.

Brice Stevenson's College Career

The Berkeley Preparatory (Florida) product and son of a Florida State football captain, Brice Stevenson made 31 starts across three seasons at Holy Cross, accumulating 1,335 defensive snaps while recording 84 tackles and 8 tackles for loss.

During the 2025 season, his junior campaign, Stevenson appeared in 12 games with 12 starts at defensive tackle, posting 37 total tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

In 2024, Stevenson recorded 30 tackles across seven starts in nine appearances, and his freshman year in 2023 charted 17 tackles across 11 games with seven starts. The consistency of his starting rotation shows durability, particularly important given Iowa's need for immediate roster depth.

Prior to Holy Cross, Stevenson earned All-State honors and All-Big County recognition at Berkeley Preparatory in Florida, where he recorded 149 tackles (83 solo), 41 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks across his prep career.

His father, Robert Stevenson, played at Florida State as a team captain and earned All-ACC and All-America recognition.

Iowa’s Defensive Needs

Iowa's defensive line crisis is acute. The Hawkeyes lost five starters from the 2025 campaign: Max Llewellyn (NFL Draft), Ethan Hurkett (49 tackles, 6 TFLs), Aaron Graves, Jeremiah Pittman, and graduate transfer Jonah Pace.

Parker's defense ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense during 2025, allowing just 16.1 points per game, extending Iowa's streak to 10 consecutive years of top-20 scoring defense. To maintain this standard, the Hawkeyes require immediate talent along the interior, where Stevenson's proven tackle production and positional experience at nose guard and defensive tackle positions directly addresses the gap.

Iowa's 2025 defensive success was built on elite edge rushers disrupting quarterbacks at the point of attack and interior linemen occupying multiple gaps, freeing linebackers to attack downhill. Stevenson's mass (295 pounds) and tackle radius allow him to accomplish both responsibilities.

Iowa has also been pursuing Kahmari Brown, an EDGE rusher from Elon who recorded 12 sacks and 16 TFLs this season.

Beyond the defensive line departures, the Hawkeyes lost starting quarterback Mark Gronowski (now in the NFL), three starting wide receivers (Jacob Gill, Sam Phillips, Seth Anderson), and critical secondary members including safety Xavier Nwankpa and cornerback T.J. Hall.

Iowa’s Offers to 2026 Prospects

Iowa has made official offers to several key targets, including Anthony Hawkins, a 6'3", 195-pound Villanova defensive back who earned FCS Freshman All-American honors with 59 tackles and 2 interceptions, Parker Knutson, a 6'1", 193-pound Southwest Minnesota State defensive back with 8 interceptions and two years of remaining eligibility, and Tony Diaz, a wide receiver from Texas-Rio Grande Valley with three years of remaining eligibility.

