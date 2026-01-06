Star Elon Transfer DE Commits to Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to make waves in the first few days of the transfer portal. Kirk Ferentz and Co. secured their fourth commitment on January 6 as the program aims to carry the momentum from an 8-4 regular season.

Kahmari Brown, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound FCS All-American edge rusher from Elon, has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, providing the program with an elite pass rusher to address one of its most critical defensive line voids.

The sophomore defensive end announced his commitment to Iowa following an official visit to Iowa City on January 3, choosing the Hawkeyes over Purdue and NC State.

Iowa stays hot in the portal. Brown posted 66 tackles, including 16 for TFLs and 12 sacks this season, along with forcing three fumbles in 2025 on the defensive line.



Brown is the first player in Elon program history to record double-digit sacks in a single season after posting 12 sacks during the 2025 campaign. His commitment directly addresses the departure of elite edge rusher Max Llewellyn and fills the void left by junior Brian Allen's portal exit.

Kahmari Brown’s Career

During the 2025 season, his sophomore year, Brown dominated CAA competition, recording 66 tackles (including 16 tackles for loss) with 12 sacks and three forced fumbles across 12 games. His 12-sack total led the entire Coastal Athletic Association. He earned consecutive FCS All-American honors for his elite production.

In 2024, Brown accumulated 33 tackles with nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 11 games. He earned FCS Freshman All-American recognition from FCS Football Central, Stats Perform, and Phil Steele. He originally committed to Miami as a four-star recruit and later transferred his commitment to Elon.

Brown was a decorated prospect at White Oak High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, where he earned Coastal Conference Player of the Year honors as a senior. His prep career included 111 tackles, six sacks, and 25 tackles for loss as a senior alone, while compiling 18.5 career sacks and 40 quarterback hurries across four varsity seasons.

Iowa’s Transfer Portal Commitments

Anthony Hawkins is a 6'3", 195-pound FCS Freshman All-American safety who recorded 59 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups during the 2025 season at Villanova. He carries three years of eligibility and chose Iowa over Kentucky and Wisconsin, committing shortly after his official visit on January 3-4.

Brice Stevenson is a 6'1", 295-pound defensive tackle from Holy Cross who enters Iowa as a three-year starter with 84 career tackles and eight tackles for loss across 31 starts and over 1,300 snaps. He has three years of eligibility remaining (one year plus redshirt). He arrives as an immediate contributor to address Iowa's interior defensive line void following the departures of Ethan Hurkett and four other starters.

Eli Ozick is a 5'11", 191-pound kicker from North Dakota State who made 16 of 18 field goals (88.9 percent accuracy) during 2025 with a 54-yard long, while maintaining a 98.3 percent extra point conversion rate. A Fred Mitchell Award finalist, Ozick was the nation's top FCS scorer in 2024 with 106 points. He carries two years of eligibility remaining.

