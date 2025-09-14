Iowa Blows Out UMass in Non-Conference Finale
Following last week's gut-wrenching loss to the rival Iowa State Cyclones on the road, the Iowa Hawkeyes returned home with hopes of winning a "get back" game against the 0-2 UMass Minutemen. To call the result a rout would be a great understatement.
In arguably one of their most dominant displays on the gridiron in years, the Hawkeyes took their opponents to task - which they also did in their season opener against UAlbany, although not remotely to this extent.
After struggling (relatively) to score through the first two weeks, especially in the air, the Hawkeyes turned a new key and opened things up on the offensive end like they hadn't been able to up to this point. At a final tally of 47-7, it was top-to-bottom control for the black and gold the entire way through. The win also notably makes head coach Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in the history of the B10; what better way to give him his flowers than a runaway home victory?
At quarterback, Matt Gronowski stood out with what was easily his strongest showing of the season yet. Gronowski broke 100 yards passing for the first time through the games, finishing with 179, complimented nicely by 16 completions on 24 attempts and two touchdowns that way, too, before he was pulled towards the end of the game for merciful reasons.
As expected, Iowa continued to dominate the ground game as well, seeing seven total rushers get their hands on an attempt at one point or another. Lead back Jaziun Patterson captained the bunch with 54 yards on 10 attempts. Kaden Wetjen and Matt Gronowski accounted for each of the team's two scores on the ground, respectively.
The former would finish with two scoring plays on the night; the first, his rushing touchdown, with the second coming in the form of a staggering 95-yard punt return in the third quarter. Have a night, Kaden Wetjen.
The Hawkeyes' defense, despite not forcing a turnover, still dominated in every facet. The unit held the Minutemen to 0/10 on their third down attempts and 0/2 on fourth down, forcing seven punts and limiting UMass to just eight first downs on the night.
It was a wash on both sides of the ball, one that the Hawkeyes desperately needed to break their .500 record before B10 teams start popping up on the schedule. Speaking of which, they'll face down Rutgers - who beat Norfolk State, 60-10 - on the road next weekend.
College football doesn't stop, and it's about to get a lot tougher, but a win in this fashion is exactly what Iowa needed to renew their spirits ahead of the bulk of their schedule. It'll be tough sledding from here on out, but a 40-point win is worth celebrating for the time being.
