Iowa Can Exploit This Weakness vs. Indiana
Saturday can mark a pivotal point in the season for both the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) (1-0) and the No.11 Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) (1-0). Both teams will square off in what will be a heated Big Ten matchup that will draw eyes from all across the nation.
This is an Indiana team that is led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza has lit up scoreboards this season and is now touted as a potential Heisman candidate. Thus far, Mendoza has totaled 975 yards and 14 touchdowns with a clean zero interceptions.
A lot of the attention will be on how Mendoza can handle an Iowa defense known for its stout defense. A defense that sits 32nd in the nation in terms of passing yards allowed, with 172.8.
Yet, after Indiana coach Curt Cignetti’s press conference following the Hoosiers’ explosive 63-10 win over Illinois, Cignetti bluntly pointed out this flaw in his team’s defense.
“I mean, you know, we had some egregious mistakes in the back end, particularly at safety. We have about five of them in that game, and we only got exposed once. And if we don’t clean those up, we’re gonna get fractured. And you can’t put that stuff on tape.”
How can Iowa use this to its advantage?
While this may seem like a potential point of emphasis for any team, the Hawkeyes simply do not use the passing game to its best extent. This season, the Hawkeyes rank 127th-best in the nation in terms of passing yards per game, with just 137.8. So if there was going to be a noted flaw from Indiana, its passing attack doesn't quite suit Iowa's style.
This isn’t necessarily a knock on Iowa’s inefficiency in the passing game, but more of an opting out of the passing game. As head coach, Kirk Ferentz’s squad has mounted just 89 attempts, which places the Hawkeyes sixth-worst of any team that has played four games thus far.
Yet, Iowa’s 200.5 yards on the ground have been able to carry a Hawkeye offense that has recently seen a change in the rushing depth chart.
Final thoughts
You can sense the momentum heading into this game. After Iowa’s 38-28 win over Rutgers, ESPN’s analytics boosted Ferentz’s chances of landing yet another bowl game. If Iowa can push past a daunting Hoosier side, then the energy around Kinnick will only grow.
Kickoff takes place this Saturday at 3:30 PM inside Kinnick Stadium in what will be Cignetti's first game against Iowa since joining Indiana prior to the 2024 season.
