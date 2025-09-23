Iowa Reveals Changes to Depth Chart vs. Indiana
A few key changes have been made as the Iowa Hawkeyes prepare to do battle with their second ranked team of the season. Indiana's routing over Illinois last week caused many to rethink their rankings of both the Hoosiers and Fighting Illini.
While Iowa may be nowhere near the Top 25, they have a chance to do the unthinkable and run the table. For the Hawkeyes, it starts on September 27 against the Hoosiers. HC Kirk Ferentz may have been let down in Week 2 at Iowa State, but now the Hawkeyes are more confident than ever as Indiana plays on the road for the first time this season.
September 22 marked the date Iowa revealed their depth chart with the Hoosiers coming to down. A few key changes were made, including two to the running back position. Thankfully, Hawkeyes fans can breathe once again as RB Jaziun Patterson was included, despite missing the second-half against Rutgers. Moving forward though, RB Kamari Moulton is back to reclaim his RB1 role.
Moulton currently is fifth on the team with 17 carries for 90 yards. His 5.3 yards per carry is stellar as he's one of four backs averaging north of five. The sophomore returned with a bang as he had 14 carries for 68 yards against Rutgers last week. He secured his first touchdown of the season after missing Weeks 2 and 3.
The 5'9'' 205-pound back is joined by Terrell Washington Jr. and Jaziun Patterson. Patterson, despite leading the team in yards (198) is listed as RB3 on the depth chart. This may be a precautionary move from Ferentz and company as he is coming off an injury scare.
The absence of freshman RB Xavier Williams is notable. Williams sits right behind Patterson with 26 carries for 186 yards. His team high 7.2 yards per attempt is a fascinating number through the first four games of the year. While the Hawkeyes are thrilled to have Moulton back, one of the things that makes their run game so dominant is the fact that any given player can step up. Now, they seem to be down a man.
One other thing to note is DB DeShaun Lee listed ahead of Jaylen Watson. The junior RC was pulled late from the Rutgers game as Watson came in to replace him. Lee's spot on the depth chart is great news for Iowa as he is a key contributor with 13 total tackles, 10 of those being solo. Watson only has three, though he only played against UMass and Rutgers.
