Iowa's Top QB Commit Drops Dicey Update That Will Scare Kirk Ferentz
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been searching far and wide for a quarterback, and while they were able to nab Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal, he has just one year of eligibility remaining.
Even if Gronowski lights it up in 2025, the same questions under center will persist for Iowa in 2026 and beyond unless Kirk Ferentz's club can find a concrete long-term solution.
The Hawkeyes were hoping they had just that in three-star recruit Cash Herrera, who committed to Iowa back in October, but now, things are getting a bit dicey.
Herrera is still receiving interest from other schools, most recently getting offers from California and Arizona. Remember: Herrera hasn't officially signed yet, so he is still free to re-open his recruitment if he so wishes.
Based on a statement he just dropped this week, it appears that is exactly what the 6-foot-3 signal-caller is considering doing.
"I'm still with Iowa. I love Iowa. I love the staff, everyone there. It's just, at this moment, I don't want to close any doors," Herrera said, via Eliot Clough of Hawkeye Beacon.
In other words, there is absolutely a possibility that Herrera decommits from Iowa, which would represent an absolutely devastating blow before a school that has been searching for an answer at quarterback for what seems like an eternity.
The Hawkeyes have had some disastrous experiences at quarterback in recent years, most notably with former Michigan Wolverines product Cade McNamara failing miserably in two seasons at Iowa City before transferring after 2024.
Yes, having Gronowski under wraps for 2025 is exciting, but the prospect of potentially losing Herrera is definitely a scary thought for Ferentz and Co.
