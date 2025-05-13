Iowa Hawkeyes Fans Will Be Livid Over This Disrespectful Take
The Iowa Hawkeyes have entered five of the last six seasons ranked as a top-25 team in the AP poll, coming in at No. 25 exactly the past two years.
However, some seem to be very down on Iowa heading into 2025, and Ari Wasserman of On 3 Sports is no exception.
Wasserman ranked his top 25 teams in the country post-spring, and Iowa was nowhere to be found. Even worse, he also did not include them in his next five, which means that he doesn't even believe the Hawkeyes are one of the 30 best ballclubs in college football going into next season.
Iowa fans will certainly be angered over that take considering that they have become accustomed to their squad being in the national conversation at least somewhat. Heck, back in 2021, the Hawkeyes moved up to No. 2 in the AP poll at one point during the season.
Last year, however, Iowa went a disappointing 8-5 and lost to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl. It represented yet another campaign where the Hawkeyes were very limited offensively due to a poor passing game, something that has become far too frequent for the Big Ten squad.
Perhaps people are losing their belief in Iowa because of the fact that it can't seem to get its quarterback situation right. That being said, the Hawkeyes did land former FCS Walter Payton award winner Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal this offseason, so maybe the ex-South Dakota State star can turn things around for Iowa in that regard.
Losing superstar running back Kaleb Johnson to the NFL also hurts, and the Hawkeyes also saw some very key defensive pieces depart.
We'll see if Iowa is able to prove the early prognostications wrong next fall.
