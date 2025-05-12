Exposing Iowa Hawkeyes' Glaring Problem in Area You Wouldn't Expect
The Iowa Hawkeyes have typically always had stingy defenses under Kirk Ferentz's direction, and it's the one thing that has kept them afloat in the rugged Big Ten all these years.
It certainly hasn't been Iowa's offense, which has frequently been near the bottom of the barrel thanks to a consistently horrendous quarterback situation and very few playmakers in the aerial attack. But could the Hawkeyes' defense become a problem next season, as well?
While Eliot Clough of Rivals didn't go as far to say that Iowa will fall off a cliff defensively, he feels there could be some slippage, especially at the linebacker position where the Hawkeyes lost all three 2024 starters, including Butzus-Fitzgerald award winner Jay Higgins.
"The trio set to replace them haven't played much on defense, though they've been around the program and seen the field on special teams," Clough wrote. "Jaden Harrell is set to replace Higgins at mike, Karson Sharar will step in for Jackson at the will and former walk-on Jaxon Rexroth will take over at leo."
Clough adds that Kirk Ferentz and defensive coordinator Phil Parker may roll with a "linebacker by committee" approach next season, which is certainly a far cry from what Iowa employed this past year thanks to the dominant tandem of Higgins and Nick Jackson.
Of course, it's entirely possible that someone emerges as a star from the group, much like Higgins did two years ago. Still, there is no question that the linebacking corps will be a concern for Iowa heading into 2025.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Former Iowa Star Predicted to Immediately Prove Everyone Wrong
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Land Gloomy Outlook at Critical Position
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Record-Breaking Star Signs Contract With NFL Contender
MORE: Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Drops Interesting Comments on Transfer Portal
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Crushed With Brutal Transfer Portal Take