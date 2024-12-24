Iowa Hawkeyes Closing in on Top WR in Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes are in desperate need of wide receiver help, so they are attempting to pay special attention to the position in the NCAA transfer portal.
The problem is that Iowa has been unable to land any wide outs just yet.
However, they could be closing in on one of the top options available.
Pete Nakos of On3 Sports has reported that the Hawkeyes are among the top three finalists to land Chattanooga receiver Sam Phillips. Virginia Tech and Memphis represent the other two options.
Iowa is certainly the most prestigious school of the group, so perhaps Phillips will ultimately choose the Hawkeyes when it's all said and done.
Phillips is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 49 receptions for 803 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an impressive 16.4 yards per catch.
The Cartersville, Ga. native arrived at Chattanooga in 2022 and enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the Mocs, catching 44 passes for 661 yards and a couple of scores.
Last year, Phillips snared 60 balls for 624 yards while reaching the end zone four times.
Iowa received very limited production from its wide outs this year, as Jacob Gill—who transferred from Northwestern after 2023—led the team with 32 catches for 382 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Obviously, the Hawkeyes' shoddy quarterback situation may have also played a role in the rather skimpy output from their wide receivers, but it also seems abundantly clear that they need to add more talent in that area.