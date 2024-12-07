Iowa Connected to Rising Star Defender In Transfer Portal
Most of the Iowa Hawkeyes' most pressing needs are on offense, but that does not mean they will completely ignore the defensive side of the ball.
The NCAA transfer portal is opening next Monday, and Iowa already has a visit planned with Central Michigan defensive tackle Jonah Pace, via Eliot Clough of Hawkeye Beacon.
Pace announced his decision to transfer last week. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-5 lineman began his collegiate career at Central Michigan back in 2021, but did not earn a whole lot of playing time over his first three years at the with the Chippewas.
In 2023, he logged 17 tackles and a sack as his snaps began to increase.
However, this year, Pace had a breakout campaign of sorts, as he racked up 34 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.
With senior defensive tackle Yahya Black getting set to depart, it would certainly make sense for the Hawkeyes to add another body to the trenches.
Pace absolutely represents an interesting candidate given his uptick in production in 2024. Sure, it came in the MAC, but he still showed considerable potential this season.
Plus, Iowa has prided itself in defense for years now, so if the Hawkeyes see something in a defensive player, we should probably trust their judgment.
Iowa went 8-4 during the regular season and is awaiting its bowl game opponent.
We'll see if the Hawkeyes can erase the taste of last year's Citrus Bowl from their mouths, where they lost 35-0 to the Tennessee Volunteers.