Iowa’s Defense Has Been Good But Not Good Enough
If someone had told you the Iowa Hawkeyes held Oregon to 18 points, many would think they pulled off the upset. Earlier in the year, Iowa held Indiana to 20 points but fell short. In Week 2, the Hawkeyes lost to Iowa State after allowing only 16 points.
The offense seems to be the problem in all three of these games, but time and time again, the game has been in the hands of the defense. Once those 60 minutes are up, the defense proved they can't hang for an entire game as Iowa continues to get outplayed by slightly better teams.
Iowa's Defense Has Allowed Three Game-Winning Drives
The Hawkeyes' defense has been stellar this season, but when their team needs them the most, they go quiet. Going all the way back to Sept. 6, Iowa had the Cyclones exactly where they wanted them, on the road no less.
That game was tied 13-13 when Iowa State took over with just over eight minutes remaining. Iowa's defense allowed a lengthy, 13-play, 55-yard drive that took up six and a half minutes. In the end, it was a field goal that did the job. The Cyclones led, 16-13, thanks to Iowa's defense getting walked down.
On Sept. 27, just a few weeks later, Iowa had No. 11 Indiana on the ropes. The Hoosiers proved they're a top-2 team in the nation, and this is a game the Hawkeyes would love to get back. Sure, quarterback Mark Gronowski's injury changed things, but that doesn't excuse the fact that the defense allowed a late touchdown.
Once again, Iowa was tied with its opponent, 13-13. It was deja vu, and not a scenario Hawkeyes fans wanted to replay in their heads. Drew Stevens, who's been close to perfect all year long, missed a key field goal that gave the Hoosiers life.
Indiana needed just five plays to go 76 yards, and they did so in 33 seconds. Iowa's defense was outmatched by Heisman candidate Fernando Mendoza as he put the team on his back and gave Indiana its seven-point lead.
Just over a month later, the Oregon game took place. Iowa's run defense was horrible — there's no other way to put it. The Ducks aren't known for running the ball, but that element of their game plan took over at Kinnick. In the end, Iowa allowed 261 rushing yards. That simply can't happen.
Regardless, it was a 10-play, 54-yard drive in just under two minutes that got the job done. Iowa led, 16-15, but not even their late lead was something their defense could hold onto. Sure, Iowa's three losses this year are by a combined 10 points, but that doesn't make them any less painful.
