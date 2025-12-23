Iowa Joins Exclusive Club After Winning Joe Moore Award

For the second time, the Iowa Hawkeyes have taken home a seven foot tall trophy that weighs 800 pounds. If there was ever a trophy built for offensive lineman, it's the Joe Moore Award.

After winning it in 2016, Iowa reclaimed the award with a stellar 2025 season. They had three offensive lineman that were on seemingly every All-American list as they continue to win awards left and right.

Between Logan Jones, Beau Stephens, and Kade Pieper, those three made their opponents look like nothing. There was never a question that Iowa had the best offensive line in the country, it's just a shame they couldn't end with a trip to the College Football Playoffs.

Iowa Is One Of Three Multi-Time Joe Moore Award Winners

The Joe Moore Award was first handed out in 2015.



In its now 11 years, three (3) schools have won the award twice:



• Alabama (2015, 20)

• Iowa (2016, 25)

• Michigan (2021, 22)



Earned praise for the big fellas. https://t.co/v9HeY0PWIX — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 22, 2025

The Joe Moore Award has only been around for 11 years, but there have been plenty of schools to take home the trophy. Iowa, now a two-time winner, joins an exclusive club with Alabama and Michigan.

The Crimson Tide won it in 2015 and 2020 while the Wolverines won it back to back in 2021-22. Iowa would love to go back to back next season, and once again they're set to be really good in the trenches. That said, they're losing both Jones and Stephens.

Pieper is just a sophomore, so they'll at least have their right guard back. Filing the void of the best center in college football is no easy feat, but it's not like George Barnett has ever been handed anything. Assuming he returns next season, Iowa will be in good shape.

Iowa's Awards Keep On Coming

Congratulations to the 2025 Iowa Hawkeyes: the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football this season. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OJjdza0FBd — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) December 22, 2025

Kaden Wetjen was named back to back B1G returner of the year, Jones brought home the Rimington Trophy, and now Iowa takes home the Joe Moore Award. Other than Jones being a Consensus All-American, so many other players are getting invited to the likes of the Panini Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, and Hula Bowl.

Iowa has an eye for developing talent, as seen with their five alumni who were just named to the NFL Pro Bowl. Even though the Championships might not be there, Iowa is truly one of the most prestigious football programs in the entire country.

Offensive lineman never get enough credit, but this unit has earned everything that came their way. Barnett worked his tail off to make sure Iowa had their name among best offensive line units in the country, and it paid off when they won the Joe Moore Award on December 22.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!