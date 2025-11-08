Iowa’s Drew Stevens Makes History vs. Oregon
Back in 1998, Tim Douglas set the record for the longest field goal in Iowa history. The Hawkeyes all-time leading kicker, Drew Stevens, knew that was within his range. After earning the trust of head coach Kirk Ferentz, Stevens was allowed to attempt one from that range against Oregon.
Iowa's quest to comeback vs. Oregon wasn't going to end well if the Hawkeyes failed to put points on the board. They've done their part in holding the Ducks to field goals, but three-points for Iowa proved to be more than enough to keep the Hawkeyes alive.
Drew Stevens Drills 58-Yarder
At this point, Iowa has to sit back and hope their defense can get the job done. This game has been ugly for more reasons than one, but the way it's played out has mostly been due to the conditions. It's been pouring rain all game long, though thankfully for Stevens, wind has not been an issue.
Earlier this year, Stevens set the records for most field goals in Iowa history. He's now surpassed 70 in his career, a number that crushed Nate Keading's 67 from 2000-03. Without Stevens, who knows how many games Iowa would've won in the past four years.
It was 4th and 5 when Ferentz decided that he wasn't going to go for it, but instead brought out the field goal unit. Hawkeyes fans immediately received flash backs to the Penn State game when a blocked kick was returned for a touchdown, but this was a different result.
The kick would've probably been good from 60 yards, but it officially goes down as 58 which is tied with Douglas for the longest in team history. That record hasn't been touched for 27 years, but Stevens continues to make history and put himself in the record books.
Earlier this year, Stevens put himself tied for fourth with a 55 yarder against Albany. That field goal instilled a ton of confidence in the coaching staff as he's continued to be a difference maker for this team.
A smart special teams decision earlier in the game saw Iowa allow a safety instead of giving the Oregon the ball at their one yard line. Iowa knew they'd have to win all three phases of the game to take down the Ducks in a game taht is destined to come down to the wire. Stevens field goal cut the deficit to 15-10, something that Iowa can live with in the final 10 minutes.
