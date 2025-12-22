Iowa OL Receives Prestigious Joe Moore Award

The regular season has come to a close for the Iowa Hawkeyes football squad. While some were disappointed in the group's inability to capitalize against ranked opponents and on their occasional momentum as a team in the College Football Playoff picture, being 8-4 (6-3) entering bowl season is a more than respectable finish for a team competing in a conference as tough as the B1G.

While the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores await Iowa in the ReliaQuest bowl - marking the official end of their season - the Hawkeyes have, in the meantime, found another reason to celebrate this year on the gridiron. The team's offensive line, specifically, have received a new spotlight by way of fresh hardware.

The Hawkeyes' offensive line are officially the recipients of the 2025 Joe Moore Award. Gifted to the nation's best protective unit, the group award is among the most prestigious in the sport.

Well-Deserved Flowers

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke to the line about their trophy, giving the group their well-deserved flowers and making sure to emphasize the importance of their selection.

"I'm a little biased, but it's easily the best award" said head coach Kirk Ferentz, speaking to the Hawkeyes' offensive line during a live presentation of their award, "because it goes to a group of people, not an individual. But a group that work as an individual group."

"It's really special here, and I just applaud you for your effort," he continued. "I just want to congratulate you guys... guys who have done the hard work."

A Group Effort

Not only did Ferentz pat his players on the back but, by name, he'd also mention the bevy of coaches involved in the process that led to the line being recognized for their outstanding achievement. The nature of this award is that of a team-first effort; Ferentz's especial effort to credit everyone involved only makes sense.

The moment that the line found out they'd won the award was caught and posted on X (Twitter) for fans to see.

The moment the Iowa offensive line found out they’d won the 2025 @JoeMooreAward: pic.twitter.com/pmrfTeVQlA — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) December 22, 2025

Being consistently dubbed by most everyone as the best OL in the nation is one thing, but actually winning the award for such a title is something entirely different.

The Hawkeyes' protectors up front were the most elite group in the sport this past season, and their new hardware will remain as a reminder of both their dominance, as well as what good can be taken from a year with its own ups and downs.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!