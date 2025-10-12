Iowa Dominates Wisconsin in Shutout Win
Coming off of a bye week, the Iowa Hawkeyes went into Camp Randall Stadium in Week 7 looking to build on their three-game winning streak against the Wisconsin Badgers.
They did exactly that in dominant fashion, shutting out the Badgers and emerging victorious by a score of 37-0 to move to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play.
Run Game Leads The Way
In typical Iowa fashion, it imposed its will on the ground throughout the entire contest. Kamari Moulton paced all Hawkeyes rushers with 96 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while Xavier Williams remain incredibly efficient with 55 yards and a pair of scores on seven attempts.
Additionally, Nathan McNeil went for 40 yards on nine carries while Kaden Wetjen tallied 10 yards on a single attempt and Mark Gronowski finished with nine yards and a touchdown across four attempts.
Hawkeyes Defense Does Its Job
Wisconsin came into this week averaging the fewest yards (309.2) and points (18.6) per game among all Big Ten teams, and Iowa made sure it remained at the bottom of those leaderboards for at least a little while longer.
Badgers quarterback Hunter Simmons completed just eight of his 21 attempts on the night for 82 yards to go alongside two interceptions, which were hauled in by Aaron Graves and Bryce Hawthorne.
The Hawkeyes completely stifled Wisconsin's ground attack as well, giving up 127 yards on 36 carries for an average of 3.3 yards per attempt. Not including Dilin Jones (69 yards on 16 tries), the Badgers finished with 58 yards on 20 carries.
Passing Game Remains Quiet
Once again, this victory was very much up Iowa's alley. Mark Gronowski, who started despite suffering a knee injury against Indiana in Week 5, threw just 24 times for 107 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.
Gronowski wore a knee brace during the contest, and his injury did seem to hamper him at times throughout the night, but all of that was to be expected.
The Hawkeyes haven't had a particularly apt passing offense over the years, and this season appears it'll be no different in that regard. Gronowski has yet to throw for more than 186 yards in a single game since transferring over from South Dakota State in the offseason, but as long as Iowa continues to crush inferior competition while keeping pace with the top teams in the country, much like it did vs. Indiana, than there's nothing to worry about.
