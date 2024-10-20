Iowa's Early Game Offensive Futility Continues vs Michigan State
The Iowa Hawkeyes' offense has struggled early on in games all season long, and that continued against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.
Iowa went three-and-out and punted in its opening drive versus Michigan State, which is something the Hawkeyes have done in all seven of their games thus far this season.
Iowa is certainly not known as a good offensive ballclub, instead being recognized for its stout defense. However, the offense has certainly improved this season thanks to some superb play from running back Kaleb Johnson.
The problem is that the rest of Iowa's offense has not exactly followed suit.
Quarterback Cade McNamara has thrown for under 100 yards three times in his first six games this year, and he hasn't gotten much help from his wide receivers, either.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has insisted that he will not be making a change under center, although some Hawkeyes fans have been calling for Brendan Sullivan to supplant McNamara as the starter.
This is nothing new for Iowa.
The team has labored to field a competitive offense for quite some time now, and while the Hawkeyes churn out tight ends like nobody's business, they have been unable to find a good quarterback or good receivers for a while.
Iowa actually does have a solid offensive line, which has played a significant role in opening up holes for Johnson up front. It has also done a fine job protecting McNamara, although he hasn't upheld his end of the bargain thus far.