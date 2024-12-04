Iowa Hawkeyes' Early National Signing Day Tracker
The Iowa Hawkeyes just completed an 8-4 regular season and are now waiting to see who they will face in their upcoming bowl game.
But between now and then, Iowa will (hopefully) land some new prospects to help them in the future.
Wednesday is early national signing day, meaning that Iowa should be able to land some commits. Could they finally nab a quarterback? Maybe an explosive wide receiver?
Keep it here as we update you on the Hawkeyes' signings throughout the day!
O'Lontae Dean, CB
Iowa landed three-star cornerback O'Lontae Dean as their first addition in early national signing day. He hails from Armwood High School in Florida.
The Hawkeyes' secondary definitely had some soft spots this season, and with top cornerback Jermari Harris departing, addressing the cornerback position is certainly a smart move by Iowa.