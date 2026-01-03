Iowa Extends Offer to SMSU Transfer DB

The Iowa Hawkeyes have seen a multiple stars enter the transfer portal in the last couple of days. So, Kirk Ferentz has escalated his recruitment process for the class of 2026. The program extended an offer to one of the most prolific interception artists in college football this season on January 2, 2026.

Parker Knutson, the 6-foot-1, 193-pound safety from Southwest Minnesota State, has emerged as one of the transfer portal's most intriguing targets, and Iowa has jumped into the mix to pursue the Minnesota native. The player announced the news via X.

“Iowa offered,” Knutson wrote.

The Hawkeyes extended an offer to Knutson following an extraordinary 2025 campaign where he recorded eight interceptions, which ranked second in all of Division II while leading the nation in interceptions per game.

For context, Knutson achieved these number across 11 games while playing for a struggling SMSU program. He paired those eight picks with 39 tackles, six pass breakups, and 14 total passes defended while starting all 11 games this season.

Knutson has tied the Southwest Minnesota State program record with 13 career interceptions over just two years of play. In 2024, his redshirt freshman season, he recorded five interceptions, the most by any Mustangs player since 2010.

His consistency and production have earned national recognition despite playing at the Division II level. He garnered first-team All-NSIC honors in 2024, made the D2.com Elite100 second team, and earned a spot on the Walter Camp II All-American roster this season. The 2025 Don Hansen Division II All-American list also included him on the honorable mention squad.

Parker Knutson’s Recruitment

Parker Knutson has also received offers from Texas, Wisconsin, Penn State, Maryland, and James Madison. Minnesota, his home state school, has also made the push to keep him in the Big Ten. According to reports, he is scheduled to visit Minnesota on January 2-3, followed by his trip to Iowa on January 4-5, before heading to James Madison on January 6.

For Iowa specifically, the timing makes sense. The Hawkeyes lost safety Kael Kolarik to the transfer portal on January 2, with the junior entering the portal after appearing in all 13 games during the 2025 season. While Iowa retains starter Koen Entringer, they need to add depth and competition at the safety position.

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker has built a reputation for developing safeties and finding creative ways to use players' strengths. Knutson’s two years of remaining eligibility make him an attractive option for programs seeking depth and competition in their secondary.

