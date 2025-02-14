Iowa Hawkeyes Eyeing Multiple Athletes in 2026 Recruiting Class
The Iowa Hawkeyes' 2026 recruiting journey is in full-swing, as head coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff are actively looking to build their roster for the future.
While the Hawkeyes were able to land multiple four-star prospects in Hudson Parliament and Carson Nielsen, Ferentz's staff has also been targeting a few under-the-radar prospects in the current recruiting cycle. Athlete Brody Schaffer recently announced on Thursday that he received an offer from the Hawkeyes.
Iowa is now ahead of the curve on Schaffer, as the Hawkeyes are the lone power four school to offer a scholarship. Coming out of Winneconne, WI, Schaffer displayed his athletic ability during his junior year of high school. He finished the 2024 season with 4,063 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, along with 54 tackles and four interceptions on the other side of the ball as a defensive back.
Despite his success as a quarterback, the Hawkeyes are targeting the young prospect as a wide receiver, according to his announcement on X. Schaffer does not hold any stars on 247Sports, however, he is still gaining the attention of multiple Division I schools.
But Iowa's recruitment run did not end with Schaffer, as athlete Keaton Rienke announced on Thursday that he also received an offer from the Hawkeyes.
Unlike Schaffer, Reinke possess more experience at the wide receiver position. In his junior year at St Charles North in Illinois, he ended the season with 80 receptions for 1,218 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. At 6-foot-3, 205 lbs, Reinke has the protypical build of a wide receiver at the collegiate level. And despite flying under the radar of most colleges, Reinke's solid 2024 season is putting him on the radars of multiple programs. He currently holds offers from Northwestern and Stanford.
