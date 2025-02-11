Iowa Hawkeyes Star Oddly Plummets in NFL Draft Prediction
The Iowa Hawkeyes will almost certainly be placing several players in to the NFL this spring, as they have a number of intriguing players heading into the NFL Draft.
Yes, we know about running back Kaleb Johnson, who may very well be a second-round pick. Then there is linebacker Jay Higgins, who was one of the Big Ten's most dominant defensive players the past couple of seasons.
But there are also some sleeper Iowa stars who could make some noise on the next level. One of them is safety Sebastian Castro.
Castro was an integral piece of the Hawkeyes' secondary the past several years and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 57 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception and a couple of forced fumbles.
Some even felt that the 24-year-old could potentially land somewhere in the third round of the draft, making him a Day 2 selection.
However, in Pro Football Network's most recent seven-round mock draft, Castro's stock absolutely plummeted, as PFN had him going to the Washington Commanders in the seventh round.
Given how good Castro was in a tough conference, that seems like an awfully low draft position for him. In 2023, he rattled off 67 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a sack, three picks, a forced fumble, eight passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
As you can see, he does a little bit of everything.
It doesn't seem likely that Castro will fall that far. In fact, it would probably even be a head-scratcher if he fell past the fifth round in April.