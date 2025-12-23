Iowa Must Start Jeremy Hecklinski In ReliaQuest Bowl

While the ReliaQuest Bowl seems like the perfect send off for fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski, that would completely defeat the purpose. Even if Iowa Hawkeyes freshman AB Jeremy Hecklinski doesn't play the entire game, he still needs to see significant minutes against Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are one of the top non playoff teams in the nation, and so far their only opt-out has been on offense. This is going to be one of the best defenses Iowa's seen all year, and that would be the perfect test for Hecklinski.

At this point, all signs are pointing towards Hecklinski getting the start next year over Hank Brown. While things could change, Hecklinski has far more upside and brings much more to the table. Ultimately, only time will tell.

Jeremy Hecklinski Needs Minutes vs. Vanderbilt

Kirk Ferentz continues with the sentiment that Iowa won't look for a QB in the portal. Happy with Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown at this point.



"Jeremy and Hank are both making strides and making improvements. That's encouraging, certainly. So far so good. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) December 18, 2025

In an ideal world, Gronowski could go out and take the final knee for Iowa. They've already opened up as underdogs, but if there are more opt-outs, things will change. It doesn't seem like many, if any Hawkeyes players are going to sit this one out.

For Gronowski, he knows his ceiling is potentially a practice squad guy or UFL player. He doesn't have what it takes to be a starting QB in the NFL, and there's nothing wrong with that. At the end of the day though, Iowa needs to do what's best for them to prepare for the future.

In limited action this season, Iowa already saw a ton out of Hecklinski. Sure,Brown threw 19 more passes, but Brown also threw a crucial interception that ended up costing them the game against Indiana. Also, Brown has three carries for negative three yards while the lone carry of Hecklinski's career was a six yard rushing touchdown.

Hecklinski Deserves The Start

BREAKING: Wake Forest transfer QB Jeremy Hecklinski has Committed to Iowa, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 190 QB will have 4 years of eligibility remaining



2023 MaxPreps Georgia POTY, MaxPreps National POTY Finalist, & was an Adidas All-Americanhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/2mhthztuap — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 23, 2025

While Diego Pavia vs. Jeremy Hecklinski may not have been the starting QB battle the ReliaQuest Bowl anticipated, it would be quite the show. Pavia is looking to prove he was snubbed of the Heisman trophy while Iowa is looking to prove they have their QB of the future.

Hecklinski being thrown straight into the fire would be the ultimate test. There's no situation that resembles "sink or swim" quite like this one. Playing in an NFL stadium with the entire world watching on New Years Eve, it could be the game that defines Hecklinski's career. Win or lose, Iowa at least needs to give him a look in Tampa.

