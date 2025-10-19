Iowa's Mark Gronowski Sets Career High in Win
A blocked field goal at the end of the first half could've derailed everything for the Iowa Hawkeyes. HC Kirk Ferentz took full accountability for his decision, one that put Iowa down, 14-10, going into halftime. In the second half, quarterback Mark Gronowski returned to form as he led the Hawkeyes to victory.
After easing himself back into action last week, Gronowski knew he needed to ball out if Iowa wanted to get past Penn State. In the end, he did just that. Iowa prevailed, 25-24, in a much-needed victory for the Hawkeyes against a Nittany Lions program that has lost their identity.
For Iowa, their identity remains the same. They operate under a run-first offense, something the fifth-year QB knows all-too well. Gronowski, who now has 289 rushing yards on the season, picked up a career-high 130 of those against the Nittany Lions.
"I'm a guy who wants the ball in my hands,” Gronowski said. With the game on the line, his 67-yard carry resulted in a two-play touchdown drive for the Hawkeyes, "I had to break one tackle, and once I picked my eyes up, and there was nobody there. I got pretty bug-eyed there."
Head coach Kirk Ferentz knows he has something special in Gronowski.
"I always joke, he's our biggest (running) back," Ferentz said. "It's been great to have him on our football team.”
Sadly for the Hawkeyes, Gronowski is out of eligibility after this season. After spending his first four years at South Dakota State, the two-time FCS National Champion is doing everything in his power to guide the 5-2 Hawkeyes to the promised land.
Even after a career-high 134 rushing yards on just nine carries, Gronowski confirmed he isn't back to 100%.
"If I didn't have the knee brace, I could have unhooked the trailer and scored (on the 67-yard run),” Gronowski said.
"He said if he was 100%, he would have scored," Ferentz added. "That says a lot about him. To come back off that injury, he's not quite 100%, but he's looking better every day."
In the end, Gronowski's 67-yard run was one yard fewer shy than he threw in the air. He finished 10/68 for just 68 yards with an interception. While it was his third game throwing for fewer than 100 yards, he accounted for 130 of the team's 245 rushing yards.
Take nothing away from RB Kamari Moulton's 17 carries for 99 yards, but Gronowski's two rushing touchdowns and his huge run in the fourth quarter were exactly what the Hawkeyes needed to take down the Nittany Lions.
