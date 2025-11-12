Iowa Lands 2026 Four-Star TE

BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Luke Brewer has Committed to Iowa, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 225 TE chose the Hawkeyes over Miami, Tennessee, & ISU⁰⁰“This is my home. I’m ready to go to work for my people & play in my backyard… no place like TEU”https://t.co/LoHK5JQ9GQ pic.twitter.com/xIfRJgxaFW