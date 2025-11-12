Iowa Lands 2026 Four-Star TE
Iowa Hawkeyes have landed one of its most coveted in-state recruits, as Norwalk tight end Luke Brewer announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on November 12, choosing Iowa over Miami, Tennessee, Iowa State, and multiple other big names.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect from Norwalk, Iowa, was Kirk Ferentz's primary tight end target in the 2026 recruiting class.
On3’s Hayes Fawcett broke the news about the TE’s decision via his X handle.
“BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Luke Brewer has Committed to Iowa, he tells me for @rivals,” Fawcett wrote.
"This is my home. I'm ready to go to work for my people & play in my backyard… no place like TEU," Brewer said following his commitment.
Brewer made his official visit to Iowa for the Penn State game in October 2025. After attending Iowa's thrilling 25-24 victory over third-ranked Penn State, Brewer came away impressed by the program's culture and player development.
"I think my favorite moment was getting to spend time with the tight ends and really get to see how well-bonded together they are with one another," Brewer said. "The thing I liked the most about it is how dedicated these guys are to the game of football. They work hard, and it shows on the field. I like the grit and hustle they play with."
He returned for an unofficial visit against Oregon and credited the Penn State official visit for elevating Iowa's position on his recruitment list.
Brewer is the No. 20 nationally-ranked tight end and the No. 6 player overall in Iowa, according to 247Sports composite rankings. His commitment adds significant firepower to Iowa's offensive unit and fills a critical positional need for the Hawkeyes' 2026 class.
Luke Brewer’s High School Production
Brewer showcased his defensive versatility by posting a team-leading 63.5 tackles, including eight tackles-for-loss while playing defensive end. Over his three-year career at Norwalk, Brewer finished with 109 catches for 1,338 yards and nine touchdowns.
During his final season at Norwalk Community High School, Brewer recorded 39 catches for 532 yards and six touchdowns.
Brewer's path to Iowa was accelerated when he decided to reclassify from the Class of 2027 to the Class of 2026 in September 2025.
"I think the reclassification is good for me," Brewer said about his decision. "I'll be around the same age and experience with guys coming in, and I want to get to work."
The four-star TE joins 15 other scholarship commits, including fellow four-star offensive prospects Tradon Bessinger and Ronnie Hill.
The 2026 recruiting class features a strong mix of offensive and defensive talent. On offense, the team has secured commitments from Bessinger, Ronnie Hill, Sawyer Jezierski, Hudson Parliament, Gene Riordan and Billy Weivoda.
Defensively, key additions include Darion Jones, Diondre Smith, Kasen Thomas, Marcello Vitti and Colin Whitters. The offensive line group is also shaping up well, with Owen Linder, Carson Nielsen, and Brody Schaffer anchoring the trenches for the future.
With the additions of Brewer and Bessinger, Iowa has landed back-to-back 247Sports Composite four-star prospects on the offensive side of the ball within one week.
