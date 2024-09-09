Iowa Hawkeyes' Former Archrival Has Viral Reaction To Iowa State Upset Win
The Iowa State Cyclones upset the Iowa Hawkeyes by a score of 20-19 on Saturday, rallying from a double-digit deficit in the victory.
Afterward, former Iowa State star and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy let loose with an incredibly loud celebration.
Purdy spent four years at Iowa State, arriving in 2018.
He immediately earned significant playing time during his freshman campaign, playing in 10 games and throwing for 2,250 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The following year, Purdy enjoyed his best collegiate campaign, finishing with 3,982 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine picks while completing 65.7 percent of his passes. He then took a bit of a step back in 2020, totaling 2,750 yarsd, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He would proceed to register similar numbers during his senior season, recording 3,188 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight picks.
Purdy was then selected by the 49ers with the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and was pressed into starting duty during his rookie campaign as a result of season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.
It didn't take long for the 24-year-old to establish himself as a household name, as he finished fourth in MVP voting and led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance during his second NFL season.
The loss to the Cyclones was certainly a devastating one for Iowa, who had some very uncharacteristic defensive lapses throughout the contest.
The Hawkeyes had been ranked 21st in the country heading into the game and will now try to right the ship when they host Troy on Saturday,