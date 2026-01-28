Initial Takeaways From Iowa's 2026 Schedule

Coming off an extremely solid season that ended with a ranked win, the Iowa Hawkeyes know they have their work cut out for them in 2026.

Back to back games against Michigan and Ohio State will prove just how good this team truly is. Those games are in late September and early October, so they'll still have plenty of time to recover late in the year.

That said, Iowa is looking to end their College Football Playoff drought. This is a team that will be led by either Hank Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski, two inexperienced quarterbacks waiting for their moment.

At first glance, this is far from an impossible schedule to navigate. Other than the obvious, Iowa doesn't have too much to worry about.

Balanced Home/Road Splits

Iowa's first three games are all at home, including the yearly Cy-Hawk battle. Iowa State has certainly had Iowa's number lately, but this year things should be much different. With Kinnick Stadium behind them, there's no reason to believe the Cyclones will beat the Hawkeyes.

Starting the year at home against Northern Illinois, Iowa State and Northern Iowa still won't prepare them for what's to come. Iowa's first road game is at the Big House in Michigan against the Wolverines. No one knows exactly how this new Michigan team will look, but at the end of the day they're still the Wolverines.

There's only one period this year where Iowa has back-to-back road games, but that should be taken with a grain of salt as there's a Bye week in-betwee. Iowa will play at Washington on October 10 and then be at Minnesota on the 24th. After that, they alternate being at home and on the road.

November Is As Easy As It Gets

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz arrives at Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

On paper, Iowa couldn't have asked for an easier final four games. They'll be at Northwestern (7-6), host 2-10 Purdue, travel to 9-4 Illinois, and then host 7-6 Nebraska for their yearly season finale.

Playing at the Fighting Illini will be the toughest game of that stretch, but that's still a far cry from how tough it'll be playing teams like Michigan or OSU. Once Iowa gets past that two-game stretch though, it's up to them to determine just how far they'll go.

Quarterback play will likely define their season as it seems like Hecklinski is going to get the nod. As long as he gets settled in during their first three home games, this team should have nothing to worry about as they eye a 10-win regular season for the first time since 2023.

