Iowa WBB Must Put Prestigious Team Honor To The Test

According to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, the Iowa Hawkeyes trio of ranked wins helped propel them to being the USWBA National Team of the Week.

This honor comes after Iowa took care of business against No. 15 Michigan State, No. 15 Maryland, and No. 12 Ohio State in a seven day span. While not all three of those games were included in the team of the week, no one can take away what this team has done.

Sitting at 18-2 (9-0), Iowa has a chance to win the award in back to back weeks. Addie Deal just was named B1G Freshman of the Week for the second straight time, but now a west coast trip has the Hawkeyes hungry for more.

Should Iowa get past No. 2 UCLA on February 1, the USWBA would have no choice but to crown them National Team of the Week once more.

The Highest of Highs

Currently riding an eight-game winning streak, it would be quite fun to see Iowa take on UConn once more. The Huskies are the last team to beat the Hawkeyes, but Iowa's gauntlet of a B1G schedule is far more difficult than what the No. 1 team is going through in the Big East.

Regardless, UCLA is about as close of a team to UConn as anyone. Their ranked No. 1 and No. 2 for a reason, and Iowa is tasked with playing the Bruins on the road, no less.

Iowa is out to prove they don't just want to be the National Team of the Week, but they want to be the best team this entire year. An early season loss to Iowa State didn't hold them back, and they've been able to answer from the 26 point beating UConn gave them in New York.

The Time is Now

Even though they just played a threesome of ranked opponents, it's not like their schedule is getting any easier. Iowa still has three more ahead of them, UCLA included.

No. 25 Washington may not still be ranked by February 11, but No. 9 Michigan likely will be somewhere in the Top 25 by February 22. Either way, Iowa knows the only team standing in their way is UCLA.

UCLA is fresh off a win at Illinois, so now it's up to Iowa to take down USC on the road. This west coast trip is going to prove just how great of a team Iowa truly is, and they know a second National Team of the Week honor could be on their way with an upset win at the Pauley Pavilion.

