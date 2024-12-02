Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Confused By Lack of Targets
The San Francisco 49ers were hammered by the Buffalo Bills in a snow-filled affair on Sunday night, and 49ers tight end George Kittle was very scarce throughout the evening.
The Iowa Hawkeyes legend logged just one catch on two targets, and after the game, Kittle seemed rather perplexed by his lack of attention.
“I do not have an explanation,” Kittle said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think I ran six more routes the rest of the day.”
To be fair, the conditions were not exactly amiable to a proficient passing game, but still, you would figure Kittle would have been targeted more than just twice on Brock Purdy's 18 throws.
“I felt open multiple times,” Kittle added.
On the season overall, Kittle has caught 50 passes for 649 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been an integral part of San Francisco's offense for years, so it's certainly strange to see him relegated to a non-factor.
“I thought we had some good plays drawn up,” Purdy said. “It’s tough with the conditions. We were running the ball so well, and when we did have the opportunities to throw the ball, the reads just didn’t get me to George."
Kittle spent four seasons at Iowa between 2013 and 2016 and broke into the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Niners in 2017.
He has made five Pro Bowl appearances while also earning a couple of First-Team All-Pro selections with the 49ers. His best season came in 2018, when he hauled in 88 receptions for 1,377 yards and five scores.