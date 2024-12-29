Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Gets Candid on His NFL Greatness
The San Francisco 49ers have not exactly had a season to remember, as they are just 6-9 heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Detroit Lions.
The 49ers have already been eliminated from playoff contention, which is a major bucket of ice water after making it all the way to the Super Bowl last February.
But in the midst of San Francisco's brutal 2024 campaign, one star has still shined bright: tight end George Kittle.
Kittle is closing in on the fourth 1,000-yard season of his NFL career, as he has hauled in 68 receptions for 967 yards and eight touchdowns going into the Niners' Monday night game against he Lions.
The Iowa Hawkeyes legend also has a very realistic chance of finishing with 75 catches and 10 touchdowns, which, along with 1,000 yards, are yearly goals of his.
Kittle opened up on his pursuit of those numbers this week.
"Any time you can get any of those, and you can achieve those goals, regardless what's happening in the season, that's always a good thing," Kittle told reporters. "I would much rather be winning football games, but to have that as a cherry on top is awesome."
As for his NFL greatness? The 31-year-old is not allowing himself to get too consumed with it. At least not while he is still lacing up his cleats.
"I'll look back on that whenever I'm done playing," Kittle said. "It is what it is, but I'm just very excited that I've got to spend eight years with the San Francisco 49ers; hopefully, continue to play here because it's a storied franchise. And hopefully, can eventually catch [Terrell Owens]."
Kittle entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick back in 2017 and has made five Pro Bowl appearances.
The Iowa product spent four seasons with the Hawkeyes between 2013 and 2016.