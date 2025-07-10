Iowa Hawkeyes QB Mark Gronowski Reveals Major Injury Update
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have finally solved their never-ending quarterback problems, as they landed former South Dakota State standout Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal back in December.
However, Gronowski comes with a caveat: he played through a shoulder injury last season that ultimately required surgery, which had some wondering if his 2025 debut with Iowa would be in doubt.
Fortunately, it looks like Gronowski is right on schedule, as the former FCS Walter Payton Award winner says he is feeling "back to 100 percent" with camp right around the corner.
Gronowski added that he was fully cleared for throwing at the beginning of the summer and has been throwing every day since.
This is obviously a major sigh of relief for the Hawkeyes, as there was some genuine concern if he would be ready for the season opener agains Albany on Aug. 30.
Gronowski spent four years at South Dakota State from 2020 through 2023, with his best season coming in 2022 when he threw for 3,058 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 68.1 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 402 yards and eight scores.
Last year, the 23-year-old took a bit of a step back, finishing with 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven scores, completing 60.9 percent of his throws. The dip in production was partially due to Gronowski's shoulder issues, so he should be prepared to rediscover his peak form in 2025.
Iowa went 8-5 last year with miserable quarterback play, so we will see how much of a step forward the Hawkeyes take with Gronowski under center this year.
