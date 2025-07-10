Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted to Make Intriguing QB Move
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have struck gold in the transfer portal this offseason, landing former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski.
Iowa has long experienced problems under center, so the hope is that Gronowski — who won the FCS Walter Payton Award back in 2023 — remedies the issue.
But who will serve as Gronowski's backup?
Well, Zach Hiney of Hawkeyes Wire feels he has identified the most likely No. 2 siganl-caller for Iowa, predicting that Auburn transfer Hank Brown will win the job.
"Iowa has a few options for the primary backup to Gronowksi, but I decided to go with the 6-foot-4, 208-pound Auburn transfer Hank Brown," Hiney wrote. "A three-star prospect out of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, Brown saw some action with the Tigers in 2024 after a redshirt season in 2023. While he wasn't great, Brown is still just a redshirt sophomore and has big-time experience from within the SEC."
Hiney also thinks that Brown may be able to take over as the starter once Gronowski's eligiblity expires at the end of next season.
"That experience plus his potential upside is enough for me to slot him into the projected backup role this season. And with Gronowski playing his final year in college, Brown will be a contender for the starting role in 2026," Hiney concluded.
Brown spent two seasons at Auburn, totaling 535 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. He is definitely an intriguing player with compelling arm talent, so perhaps he could ultimately become Iowa's starting quarterback in the not-too-distant future.
