Top Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Addition Lands Discouraging Prediction
The Iowa Hawkeyes made numerous big moves in the transfer portal this offseason, and while bagging quarterback Mark Gronowski was certainly the most significant, they were also able to add an enticing playmaker in wide receiver Sam Phillips.
Phillips spent his first three collegiate campaigns at Chattanooga, putting together three rather impressive seasons with the Mocs. Last year, he hauled in 49 receptions for 803 yards and three touchdowns, good for a robust average of 16.4 yards per catch.
The 5-foot-9 speedster is expected to add some much-needed explosiveness to Iowa's aerial attack, but the question is, will he be get the opportunity to actually display his talent?
Kyle Kommes of Dear Old Gold doesn't seem so sure, as he has listed Phillips as a backup heading into 2025, placing Reece Vander Zee, Jacob Gill and Seth Anderson ahead of him on the depth chart.
It should be noted that all three of those receivers played for the Hawkeyes in 2024, so they have seniority in that sense. However, Gill led the way with an underwhelming 35 catches for 411 yards and a couple of scores.
Now, was Iowa's dearth of wide receiver production last year a direct result of poor quarterback play? Or was it because the Hawkeyes simply lacked talent at the position?
It's probably a combination of both, which is why Phillips should absolutely get the chance to steal one of the top three spots in camp. It's not like any of Iowa's other pass-catchers did anything to guarantee themselves major playing time next season.
To be fair, Kommes does call Phillips a "dark horse," but the Hawkeyes are surely hoping that he will be able to produce quite a bit for them in the fall.
